COVID-19 means no room at the Appalachian Mountain Club’s huts

Not far into the 1.6-mile hike, the highway rumble fades. But reminders of the COVID-19 crisis are present from the start. One sign implores hikers to wear masks and to turn back if they’re not feeling well. Another delivers a warning: There’s “NO SHELTER AVAILABLE” at Lonesome Lake Hut, the westernmost of the Appalachian Mountain Club’s string of popular backcountry lodges.

LINCOLN, N.H. — The narrow trail to Lonesome Lake slices through sweet-smelling ferns, fragrant firs, and sturdy oaks as it ascends into the wilderness from Interstate 93. Two and a half hours north of Boston, the path offers a compelling invitation, a chance to briefly leave behind civilization — and maybe the worries of a pandemic season.

The hut system dates to 1888, when a crude shelter opened above treeline on Mt. Madison. But for the first time ever, all eight of the White Mountain huts — spaced a day’s hike apart along about 50 miles of trail — are closed this year because of the virus. It’s a blow to the AMC’s ethos of collective enjoyment of the outdoors, as well as to the Boston-based organization’s revenue.

For generations, hikers have made the trek to the huts, sharing family-style meals cooked by college-age “croo” members, to trade tales of the day’s adventures with happily weary strangers and to plot the next day’s route by gas lantern. Sleeping quarters are communal, with as many as four bunks stacked on top of each other, and the cold-water bathrooms are shared. Depending on the hut, up to 90 people can spend the night in these conditions, making an AMC stay the antithesis of social distancing.

Sam Fogel, one of the caretakers at Lonesome Lake Hut, spoke to Joe DiDomenico of Franklin as he waited to pick up the food he had ordered. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

“The community aspect that usually is a huge driver in our organization is also a barrier for our success right now, as COVID makes it difficult to be part of a community,” said James Wrigley, the AMC’s director of White Mountain huts and lodges.

The AMC made the decision to close its lodges in April, at the height of the initial wave of infections in New England. Waiting longer wasn’t an option because preparing for the relatively brief full-service season takes a huge amount of planning. The huts are not reachable by road and are subject to extreme weather conditions, so the AMC has to fly in bulk supplies and propane by helicopter. The rest of the basics are lugged up by crew members whose towering packboards and stamina are points of pride. Reservations often need to be made months in advance.

Social distancing also has made it impossible for the club to run many of its youth programs and group outings, as well as other events.

The organization does have facilities accessible by car that it has been able to open, including the Joe Dodge Lodge in Pinkham Notch, and the Highland Center in Crawford Notch. Wrigley said business has been off 50 percent at those sites, however, even as traffic on mountain trails has been rising and is now close to normal levels.

But it is the shutdown of the hut system that’s most painful. The organization’s outdoor program centers, of which the huts are a major part, brought in nearly $12 million in 2018 — close to 40 percent of the AMC’s operating income. Taken together, the huts are like a hotel that can accommodate 412 guests each night — a place where dinner, breakfast, and a place to sleep run $150 or less per guest in ordinary times. Revenue from the program centers is down by nearly half this year, the club said.

Hikers took a break at Lonesome Lake Hut. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Despite its name, Lonesome Lake is one of the busier destinations in AMC’s portfolio, mainly because of its proximity to Boston and the relative ease of the climb, less than 1,000 vertical feet. It’s especially popular with novice hikers and families whose little ones could never manage the rigorous journey to more remote huts such as Lakes of the Clouds and Galehead.

On a recent weekday afternoon at Lonesome Lake, hikers lined the large dock outside of the hut and swam in the bracing mountain water, taking in a panoramic view of the Franconia Range across the notch. Some stopped to eat lunches they packed, to replenish their water supply from the lodge’s well, or to take advantage of the few amenities the AMC is still able to offer. There’s a small commissary with some nonperishable foods and supplies that hikers commonly forget. And the bathrooms, with composting toilets, remain open.

Karen Nelson, her sister Christen Ryan, and their lifelong friend Erica Killian had been planning a summer trip to Lonesome Lake with their children — eight of them between the three families. The kids are finally old enough for the overnight trips that the three women experienced together when they were younger. Instead, they all stayed in a condo nearby and the hut visit became a day trip.

Benjamin Nelson, 12, ventured out to the edge of Lonesome Lake. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

They were disappointed, but plan to return for a stay when it’s safe.

“When we’ve come up and done this, you’re with people from all over the world,” Killian said. “Obviously right now, that’s difficult.”

Wrigley isn’t sure what next year’s season will look like, given the uncertain course of the pandemic. One option he has thought about is reducing the capacity of the lodges to allow just one person or party per bunk room. It would be a dramatically smaller number of visitors — about 35,000 people come through each year — but better than staying shut down again. Lonesome Lake normally sleeps 48.

“I think with the lessons that we’ve learned in the past few months, both as an organization and as a society, we could come back and do something a little different, and more robust,” he said. “But trying to learn that on the fly, in the backcountry, was a challenge that we didn’t want to put on top of the outbreak.”

Two caretakers stay at Lonesome Lake at any given time. Normally, there would be a crew of six. The hut system overall has 24 seasonal workers this year, down from 51.

That means there are fewer people to help with mountain rescues when people get hurt or lost. Because of the huts’ locations, AMC staff members often are closest to emergency scenes and can offer aid until rescue workers are able to respond.

A through-hiker on the Appalachian Trail stopped at Lonesome Lake Hut to fill up on water. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Wrigley said reduced staffing means hikers should be even more cognizant this year of safety. Proper gear, including first-aid supplies, a change of clothing, food, and water are basics. A map and a compass are essential, too; more than a few unprepared climbers have discovered that GPS tracking is spotty in the mountains.

There are always risks on the trails, even in summer. Just last week, a 55-year-old man collapsed and died on the Welch-Dickey Trail to the south, which is not near any of the huts.

The AMC has also reduced staffing on its trail maintenance crews this year, which means such things as the removal of fallen trees and efforts to minimize erosion aren’t getting as much attention.

The club’s predicament could be more dire, were it not for the federal Paycheck Protection Program. The AMC says it received $3.28 million in forgiveable PPP loans, which helped it retain the 282 employees it had when the pandemic struck, and to partially staff up for its summer season. The organization said it has 312 people working now, about 200 fewer than last year. The 144-year-old organization is also buttressed by an endowment of more than $60 million.

The seasonal workers who remain at the huts are having a different experience than in summers past, when moments of solitude among the constant coming and going were precious.

“I’m an introvert, so I like the alone time. But it’s definitely different from having a full crew,” said Marissa Swartley, of Burlington, Vt., who was working at the hut this week. “We actually still get at least one question a day [from people] asking if they can make reservations. A lot of people want to know when the huts are going to reopen.”

But caretakers still have plenty to do during the day: minding the commissary, dealing with visitors who stop by the hut on day hikes, or even on their way along the Appalachian Trail. The bunkhouses are locked so nobody can sneak in, but the staff doesn’t mind people looking around the grounds.

“I think everyone’s doing a good job being equally respectful,” said Olivia Margolin, who came up from the Boston area with her sister, Lili, for a few days of hiking. “Distance-wise, we see people with masks, we see people without, but everyone makes sure that everyone’s making space way more than we were before.”

Andy Rosen can be reached at andrew.rosen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @andyrosen.