12 new deaths, 210 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday

The three-day average of confirmed COVID-19 deaths remained steady, and was 11 on Wednesday, where it has remained since Monday.

The number of probable-case deaths in the state was 219 Saturday, with no new deaths reported. There were a total of 7,161 probable cases of COVID-19, up 73 from the previous day.

Massachusetts’s coronavirus death toll grew by 12 Saturday, and reached 8,291 confirmed deaths, the state reported. The number of confirmed cases increased by 210, and reached 108,107 Saturday.

According to the state, 11,330 new people have been given molecular tests for the virus as of Saturday, bringing the Massachusetts total to 1,103,722.

Advertisement

The seven-day average positive rate for those tests was 1.8 percent as of Friday. Since June 29, that figure has remained between 1.6 percent and 1.9 percent.

The state also reported that 2,187 new people have been given antibody tests as of Saturday, for a total of 91,756 people tested.

Hospitalization data released by the state showed that four hospitals were using surge capacity to treat COVID-19 patients as of Friday.

The three-day average number of hospitalized coronavirus patients was 373 as of Friday, down from 427 on Thursday.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.