Bicyclist hit and killed in Scituate

By Stephanie Purifoy Globe Correspondent,Updated July 25, 2020, 1 hour ago

A bicyclist was hit by a car and killed Friday evening on Route 3A in Scituate, according to State Police.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. when a 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis struck the cyclist, who was riding on the shoulder of the road, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement.

The cyclist was transported to a hospital where he later died. The driver of the Mercury was transported to a hospital for observation, Procopio said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by State Police and Scituate police.

Stephanie Purifoy can be reached at stephanie.purifoy@globe.com or on Twitter @steph_purifoy.

