Dorchester murder suspect arrested in California

A Dorchester man was arrested in California on a murder charge for the stabbing death of a man on Adams Street earlier this month, Boston police announced Saturday night.

Anthony Nicholes, 50, was located on Friday in Long Beach and taken into custody by police there, along with Boston police assigned to the fugitive and detective units, police said in a statement.

He is charged with the death of Onell Colon, 36, of Boston, who was found stabbed on Adams Street in Dorchester around 11 p.m. on July 3.