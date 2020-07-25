Former executive director becomes fifth to sue bankrupt Boston Children’s Theatre for wages

Schine and the children’s troupe parted ways last November following the resignation of artistic director Burgess Clark. Two days after Clark resigned on Oct. 29, the theater’s board of directors received an anonymous e-mail from former students who accused Clark of misconduct. Ten of the former students later added their names to the e-mail and sent it to the board of directors a second time.

In the latest complaint, Tobias “Toby” Schine, the nonprofit’s former executive director , said the organization owes him more than $67,600 in unpaid compensation dating back to 2017. He filed the lawsuit Thursday in Essex Superior Court. The Salem News first reported on the suit Saturday.

The board didn’t disclose the circumstances of Schine’s departure when it announced the end of his employment. Schine’s lawsuit alleges he was “involuntarily terminated” on Nov. 14, 2019.

Schine was not accused of misconduct, and immediately following Clark’s resignation, a board spokesman told the Globe that Schine would stay in his position and had the “full confidence” of theater leaders.

His lawsuit names the organization and three former board members as defendants. None responded Saturday to requests for comment.

Boston Children’s Theatre filed for bankruptcy protection in late November and announced it was closing. Court papers show Schine is one of the troupe’s creditors. The bankruptcy case is pending.

Schine is the fifth former children’s theater employee to sue over unpaid wage allegations. He and his lawyer didn’t respond Saturday to requests for comment.

In May, Clark filed a lawsuit alleging he is owed more than $227,000 in unpaid wages and severance pay. Clark and Schine are represented by the same attorney.

Two others filed a complaint in Norfolk Superior Court alleging they are owed nearly $29,000 in unpaid compensation. Another former employee sued in Boston Municipal Court, claiming he is owed $5,690. The cases are pending.

