Heat, humidity make a return visit to Greater Boston

Air-conditioned public spaces — like community centers, restaurants, and museums — are either closed or are open at drastically reduced capacity. Beaches require visitors to practice social distancing and wear face coverings while out of the water, though that advice was not followed by many last weekend including the crowds that packed the M Street Beach last weekend in South Boston.

After last weekend’s slog of high temperatures and sticky humidity, Greater Boston can expect another round of hot summer weather through Tuesday, while residents looking to beat the heat are challenged by restrictions forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

The parking areas at some public parks and swimming areas in Boston’s suburbs, such Cochituate State Park in Natick and Nahant Beach, had reached capacity before 11 a.m. Saturday, the state reported.

And Saturday was expected to be relatively cooler than the next few days.

Saturday in will have mostly sunny skies in Greater Boston, with high temperatures in the upper 80s, and a sea breeze in the afternoon, said Alan Dunham, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton. In the evening, temperatures will drop to about 70.

Starting Sunday, expect the high temperatures that baked the region last weekend to return.

Sunday’s highs are expected in the mid-90s, with an evening low in the mid-70s, he said. Starting Monday, temperatures will climb into the upper 90s, with increasing humidity that will drive the heat index up as high as 102 degrees in Greater Boston, he said.

The heat and high humidity will stick around much of Tuesday, which is expected to also reach the high 90s, and officially mark another heat wave in the region, he said. There’s a chance of showers Tuesday afternoon, and Wednesday will still be humid, but with highs in the mid-80s, he said.

Thursday could bring relief from the sticky weather, as dew points are expected to fall to around 60, with temperatures in the mid-80s, he said.

During last weekend’s heat and humidity, few beachgoers at M Street Beach in South Boston practiced social distancing or wore face coverings, defying US Centers for Disease Control recommendations, and repeated urgings made by Governor Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh.

Baker, speaking at a news conference Friday, criticized beachgoers at M Street who had not followed heath guidelines. He said if people don’t stay apart and wear face coverings, “we’ll have to limit the number of people who can be there.”

A separate statement from Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said that it is important for beachgoers to wear face coverings while out of the water, remain 6 feet apart, and avoid large crowds due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which had led to 8,279 confirmed deaths in Massachusetts as of Friday.

On Friday, the state Department of Conservation and Recreation posted a photograph of a near-empty M Street Beach on Twitter and advised visitors to follow the rules. Alcohol is prohibited and the beach is patrolled by State Police, according to the post.

“Also, please wear a face-covering for the safety & comfort of all, avoid crowds & practice social distancing,” the agency said.

The forecastled Walsh to declared a heat emergency from Sunday through Tuesday, he said in a statement, opening community centers and two city pools for residents looking for relief.

But strict rules will be in place at those facilities, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Walsh opened 21 community facilities across the city to serve as cooling centers, which will be open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A full list of cooling centers and their phone numbers is available here: https://www.boston.gov/sites/default/files/file/2020/07/BCYFCoolingCenters2020_0.pdf

Because of public health regulations, residents are advised to call before visiting a cooling center to be sure it has not reached capacity, the statement said.

Inside cooling center, occupancy will not exceed 40 percent of a facility’s capacity. All visitors will be screened before entry, must wear a face covering, maintain 6 feet of distancing from others, and wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Visitors must also bring their own water bottles and water, and keep belongings limited to one small bag, the statement said.

Boston’s two outdoor public pools in Charlestown and the North End will also be open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the statement said. Swimmers must register in advance for a scheduled slot by visiting Boston.gov/BCYF-Summer.

Those pools will be limited to either 40 percent capacity, or no more than 75 people per session, the statement said. Walk-ins will not be allowed.

The cooling centers and pools are open to all Boston residents, Walsh said in the statement, but warned against complacency regarding the coronavirus.

“I want to remind everyone that COVID-19 is still a threat,” Walsh said. “Everyone needs to keep doing their part to avoid large crowds and wear your face covering, unless you’re in the water.”

Sixteen indoor city pools operated by Boston Centers for Youth & Families are open only for participating youth attending in-person summer programming, the statement said.









John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.