West Newbury man killed in N.H. motorcycle crash

A West Newbury man was killed Saturday afternoon when he lost control of his motorcycle on Route 150 in South Hampton, New Hampshire, officials said.

Dakota Chaisson, 19, was traveling north near Evans Road when he was ejected from the vehicle, according to a press release from the New Hampshire State Police. The police responded at 12:24 p.m., according to the release.

He was transported to an emergency room in Seabrook, where he was pronounced dead.