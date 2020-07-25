Weymouth man drowns in Merrimack River in Lowell

A 21-year-old man from Weymouth drowned Saturday afternoon while swimming in the Merrimack River in Lowell, authorities said.

Lowell police and fire responded to Rynne Beach at 4:25 p.m. for a report of a missing swimmer, said Meghan Kelly, a spokeswoman for the Middlesex district attorney’s office.

Emergency workers recovered the body of the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Kelly said.