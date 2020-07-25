Weymouth man drowns in Merrimack River in Lowell

A 21-year-old man from Weymouth drowned Saturday afternoon while swimming in the Merrimack River in Lowell, authorities said.
Lowell police and fire responded to Rynne Beach at 4:25 p.m. for a report of a missing swimmer, said Meghan Kelly, a spokeswoman for the Middlesex district attorney’s office.
Emergency workers recovered the body of the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Kelly said.
Authorities are investigating, but foul play is not suspected, she said.
Rynne Beach, located at 160 Pawtucket Boulevard, is a public recreation area managed by the City of Lowell, according to the city’s website.
No further information was available late Saturday night.
