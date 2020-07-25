Whole Foods protests continues days after workers file discrimination lawsuit

“It’s disappointing seeing Whole Foods not only not standing up for Black lives, but also threatening our jobs and livelihoods and incomes for doing so,” Suverino Frith, one of the original seven employees who were turned away after showing up to work wearing Black Lives Matter masks, said before the crowd.

Nearly 100 people stood in front of the River Street store around 5:30 p.m., holding painted banners depicting some of the employees who took part in the protest, and signs that said “White Silence = Violence.” A group of community members with drums, horns and other instruments played nearby.

CAMBRIDGE — A rally in front of a Whole Foods Market in Cambridge drew crowds on Saturday, nearly a week after some workers there joined a federal class action lawsuit against the grocery store chain claiming the company discriminated against employees wearing Black Lives Matter face masks.

Saturday’s protest came days after Whole Foods employees around the country filed charges with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the National Labor Relations Board, Shannon Liss-Riordan, the employees’ attorney, said at the rally.

A class action suit filed at US District Court in Boston alleges that Whole Foods’ actions violate the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination against those who speak out against racism. The suit also asks for an immediate injunction against termination and retaliation, as well as damages and back pay.

Workers began protesting in June after several employees of the River Street store were sent home for wearing masks printed with the words “Black Lives Matter”

Employees who wore the masks were sent home without pay, disciplined, and threatened with termination, according to the suit.

Statements released by Whole Foods said the masks violate the company dress code, which prohibits visible slogans, logos, or advertising that aren’t company-related. A company spokeswoman said she could not comment on pending litigation.

Savannah Kinzer, one of 14 plaintiffs in the suit, led the action at the River Street store after seeing reports of Whole Foods workers in other states being sent home for refusing to take off Black Lives Matter face masks. The 23-year-old was fired Saturday after accumulating disciplinary points for choosing to walk off the job instead of removing her Black Lives Matter mask and other infractions, she said.

“I’m just grateful for the opportunity to empower others to do exactly what we’re doing,” she said in a separate interview.

A Whole Foods spokeswoman said Kinzer’s position was terminated because for repeatedly violating attendance policy by not working her assigned shifts, reporting late for work, and choosing to leave her shifts.

“It is simply untrue that she was separated from the company for wearing a Black Lives Matter face mask,” the statement said. “As an employer we must uphold our policies in an equitable and consistent manner. Savannah had full understanding of our policies and was given a number of opportunities to comply.”