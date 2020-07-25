World War II veteran celebrating 100th birthday in Roslindale

Her father, who turns 100 on Monday, was surprised Saturday by a caravan of cars, firetrucks, and police cars, a video with best wishes from friends and family, and another delivery of mail that has included as many as 20 birthday cards a day.

“He’s not one that likes to be center of attention even though he deserves it with everything he has done in his life,” said his daughter Lorraine Abbene, 59, of Weymouth, before the celebration.

Like most, Joseph Abdelahad’s social life was a lot more interesting before the pandemic: Friday night card games, visiting friends and family, trips to the casino. But with his 100th birthday approaching, the lifelong Boston resident and World War II veteran was surprised by an onslaught of birthday cards and a drive-by celebration Saturday afternoon.

Dozens of decorated cars filled the one-way street from end to end as Abdelahad waved from his porch, smiling and shouting out to friends and family who stopped their cars before the green house. Family members representing three generations wore matching shirts to mark the occasion.

Abdelahad, who Abbene said did not wish to be interviewed, has always been a warm, generous person who likes to stay out of the limelight, she said in a phone interview.

“Everyone that meets him, loves him,” she said. “There’s a charm about him. It brings out the best in you.”

The 99-year-old lives alone in the Roselindale home he has rented for so long, he now pays the original landlord’s son, according to Abbene. He raised three daughters there and most days can be seen sitting on the porch to wave to passersby.

Abdelahad grew up amid an extended family of Syrian immigrants in the South End in the 1920s and ’30s and began supporting his sisters as a teenager soon after his father’s death, Abbene said. One of the sisters is still alive at 102. He married his wife, Rose, in 1952; she died in 2007.

The loss of his father and his World War II service — he was a B-17 bomber mechanic in Italy — were hardships he never liked to talk about, she said.

His memory remains sharp, according to Abbene. “He has a better memory than I do some days.”

And after years working hard to support others, holding two jobs for decades, Abdelahad is still able to care for himself and keep up what Abbene called a “very busy social life” — at least before the pandemic.

“I hope I make to it 100,” she said with a laugh, “and I hope I have my wits and memory and mind with me like he does.”

After all the cars had gone, Abdelahad said he was overwhelmed with joy, Abbene said.

“Something he will never forget for the rest of his life and the next 100 years.”

Globe correspondent Nathan Klima contributed to this report.

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.