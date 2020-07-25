Cannons playoff game postponed after COVID-19 positive test in Major League Lacrosse

According to MLL, the Chesapeake Bayhawks and Connecticut Hammerheads forfeited their spots in the semifinals following the results of COVID-19 tests and contact tracing conducted Saturday morning. The teams were scheduled to square off in a semifinal Saturday at 7 p.m., following the Cannons-Outlaws 4 p.m. matchup.

The Cannons (3-2) were slated to face the top-seeded Denver Outlaws (4-1) in the semifinals, but instead the teams will square off in the MLL championship game Sunday at 2 p.m. in Annapolis, Md. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.

The Boston Cannons’ semifinal game scheduled for Saturday was postponed after a pair of Major League Lacrosse teams withdrew from the playoffs following a positive COVID-19 test.

MLL announced Saturday that it had executed its COVID-19 protocol after one of its players approached a member of his team’s medical staff Friday night with potential coronavirus symptoms.

According to MLL, the player was immediately placed into full quarantine and tested. Within a few hours it was determined he had tested positive.

Following the league’s protocol, MLL immediately placed all players into quarantine, then Saturday morning tested all individuals who, through contact tracing, were determined to be at risk.

After receiving the results, each team independently made the decision to withdraw from the playoffs, according to MLL, and the league officially announced the cancellation of the semifinals.

“The most important priority is the health and wellness of our players,” MLL commissioner Sandy Brown said. “We have been prepared, thorough, and measured in our response and have followed league protocol. It is thanks to our medical and COVID teams that we have had a rapid and exhaustive response. We look forward to taking the field [Sunday] and rounding out our 20th anniversary season.”

The Cannons beat the Outlaws, 10-8, in Friday night’s final game of the regular season, which began last Sunday. The Cannons were seeded fourth for the playoff round after losing to Chesapeake (15-13 on Monday) and Connecticut (11-8 on Thursday) during this past week’s six-team, round-robin schedule.

The MLL season was scheduled to run from May 30 to Aug. 15, but was suspended in early April as a result of the pandemic. The league announced its plans for the abbreviated one-week season in late June.