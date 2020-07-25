Game 2: Orioles at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

ORIOLES (0-1): 1. Hays CF, 2. Alberto 2B, 3. Inglesias SS, 4. Santander LF, 5. Nunez DH, 6. Severino C, 7. Davis 1B, 8. Valaika 3B, 9. Mullins RF

Pitching: RHP Alex Cobb (0-2, 10.95 ERA in 2019)

RED SOX (1-0): TBA

Pitching: LHP Martin Perez (10-7, 5.12 ERA in 2019)

Game time: 1:35 p.m.

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI

Red Sox vs. Cobb: Moreland 5-23; Bogaerts 6-20; Benintendi 5-21; Bradley 4-20; Pillar 5-15; Martinez 9-26; Vazquez 10-14; Devers 2-11; Lucroy 1-8; Lin 2-5; Peraza 2-3; Plawecki 1-1.

Advertisement

Orioles vs. Perez: Davis 3-19; Nunez 3-9; Smith 1-4; Iglesias 0-6; Alberto 3-6; Ruiz 0-2; Mullins 0-2.

Stat of the day: Red Sox players who have faced Cobb have a combined .331 batting average. However only J.D. Martinez and Kevin Pillar have homered off him.

Notes: Cobb made only three starts last season before hip surgery sidelined him for the rest of the year ... Perez spent seven seasons with the Rangers and one with the Twins before joining the Red Sox for 2020 ... Renato Nunez has five RBIs and two home runs in nine plate appearances against Perez. In 11 games at Fenway last season, he had four home runs and 15 RBI ... In Friday’s start, Nate Eovaldi (6.0 IP) forced 10 groundouts compared to one flyout ... A 13-2 win Friday marked the Red Sox’ largest margin of victory on Opening Day ... The team scored the second-most runs on Opening Day in club history in Friday’s 13-2 win (15-5 win, 1973 vs. New York Yankees) ... The win snapped a streak of five Opening Day losses to the Orioles (1976, 1989, 2001, 2004, 2014) ... Friday’s win set a club record for Opening Day doubles (8) ... Four players recorded three or more hits and multiple RBI (J.D. Martinez, Kevin Pillar, Jackie Bradley Jr., Jose Peraza), tying club records for Opening Day ... Pillar and Peraza are the first pair of teammates to record three or more hits in their team debut during the same game since 1937 (Bobby Doerr and Pinky Higgins) ... Pillar is the first player since Shane Victorino (2013) to have three or more RBI in his Red Sox debut ... Peraza was credited with the first RBI of the season for the Red Sox after his third inning double that scored Bradley Jr. ... In his first career Opening Day start, Eovaldi matched his longest start of the 2019 season (6.0 IP).

Advertisement





Follow Matt Pepin on Twitter at @mattpep15.