Jackie Bradley Jr. explains why he’s kneeling during the national anthem

“I felt like it was important for me to be able to do it,” Bradley said late Friday night. “I wanted everybody to know my intentions, that way no one was caught off-guard.”

Bradley took a knee during a pre-game ceremony that paid tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement, and remained kneeling for the national anthem. It was something he decided to do on Thursday and informed team president Sam Kennedy , chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom , manager Ron Roenicke , and his teammates of beforehand.

Jackie Bradley Jr. was 3 for 4 with two doubles, a walk, and two RBIs in Friday night’s 13-2 victory against the Baltimore Orioles. But the memory he will take out of that game will be what happened before.

Bradley looked straight ahead throughout. Alex Verdugo also took a knee, as did first base coach Tom Goodwin, third base coach Carlos Febles, and the entire medical staff.

“A lot of struggle, a lot of pain that a lot of people have been through.” Bradley said when asked what his thoughts were. “I just think about the next generation behind me as well. You want things to be better. You want more love. It felt good. It felt like a release to be able to do that.”

Bradley’s close friend, Mookie Betts, knelt for the anthem before the Dodgers opened their season on Thursday.

Betts once said he would not kneel out of respect for veterans, including his father, Willie. But Betts reconsidered because he feels change is needed in regards to systematic racism.

“I support him. I support him,” Bradley said. “That’s his right to be able to do that, to be able to express himself. There are a lot of opinions about it: Positive ones, negative ones, different ones. I respect every single one of those opinions.

“You’re allowed to feel and say what you must. But you also have to give that respect as well when you might not agree. Once people are able to do that, I think people can be able to communicate a little bit better instead of not only voicing their frustrations out of anger, but maybe having a little but of understanding as well.”

Roenicke appreciated how Bradley handled it.

“These are all personal decisions and they mean different things to different people,” he said. “We’re supporting everything that’s going on right now.

“It’s a great country and yet we have this issue of the equality that needs to get better and the divisions that we have. By recognizing that, we feel like we’re supporting the change that needs to happen.”

Bradley took a knee again before Saturday’s 7-2 loss against Baltimore, as did assistant athletic trainer Brandon Henry.

Breaking-in period

Xander Bogaerts and Christian Vazquez were out of the starting lineup on Saturday despite getting two innings off on Friday. Tzu-Wei Lin started at shortstop, and Kevin Plawecki was the catcher.

With Friday’s game in hand, Bogaerts and Vazquez came out after seven innings, but Roenicke stayed with his plan to rest them in Game 2. With only three weeks of preparation, the medical staff has advised Roenicke to work in off days for some players as they build up to playing full games for multiple days in a row.

The Sox also are scheduled to play 10 days in a row to start the season. So while a good start is paramount, there are other considerations.

“It’s more important to make sure they stay healthy through these 60 games,” Roenicke said.

That said, Vazquez was 10 of 14 in his career against Alex Cobb, who started for the Orioles. Bogaerts pinch hit in the sixth inning with two runners on and struck out. He was 0 for 2.

Ryan Weber throws during Tuesday's exhibition game against the Blue Jays at Fenway Park. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Back to school

Ryan Weber, who starts on Sunday, returned to his home in St. Petersburg, Fla., when spring training was suspended in March. He stayed in shape throwing off the mound at his old high school, Clearwater Central Catholic.

Luca Tresh, who plays at North Carolina State, caught Weber. Their routine allowed Weber to maintain his arm strength. Tresh is a cousin of Tom Tresh, who played in the majors from 1961–69.

For the 29-year-old Weber, making an Opening Day roster for the first time was an accomplishment. He has appeared in 42 games over five seasons with three teams, bouncing back and forth between Triple A and the majors.

“I’ve started games before, but never in the opening series of the season,” Weber said. “It means a lot to me that it can be done here at Fenway Park, too.”

Slow start

Andrew Benintendi and Rafael Devers are 0 for 18 with nine strikeouts through two games. Devers was 0 for 5 with four strikeouts on Saturday, his first career game with four strikeouts . . . The Mets arrive at Fenway for two games starting Monday. The Sox will miss old friend Rick Porcello, who is scheduled to start on Sunday night against the Braves . . . When Jose Peraza went 4 for 5 and Kevin Pillar 3 for 5 on Friday, it was the first time two players making their Red Sox debut in the same game each had three or more hits since April 20, 1937, when Bobby Doerr was 3 for 5 in his major league debut and Pinky Higgins was 3 for 5 in his first game since being acquired from the Philadelphia Athletics.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.