Martin Perez starts slow, bats go silent as Red Sox lose Game 2

Ryan Weber, expected to be an occasional contributor before injury and illness decimated the rotation, starts on Sunday. The Sox still aren’t sure who will face the Mets on Monday and Tuesday.

Martin Perez allowed five of the first nine batters he faced to score and the Sox settled in for a 7-2 loss.

The Red Sox played like the team they hope they can be on Friday night, pouring on the offense to thump the Baltimore Orioles. Saturday afternoon provided an example of what they fear they actually are: A team that won’t be able to overcome a poor rotation.

Perez was fortunate that cardboard cutouts can’t boo. He allowed five runs on six hits in the first two innings while throwing 45 pitches.

With runners on second and third and two out in the first inning, Perez left a sinker over the plate that Renato Nunez lined off the wall in left field for a two-run double.

Nunez went to third on a wild pitch, and scored when third baseman Rafael Devers bobbled a slow roller off the bat of Pedro Severino.

Perez gave up two more runs on three hits and a walk in the second inning. That he retired 10 of the last 11 batters he faced allowed the Sox the opportunity to come back. But it didn’t happen.

Orioles starter Alex Cobb, limited to three starts last season by a hip injury, allowed one run over 5⅓ innings and struck out six without a walk. Mitch Moreland’s home run to right field knocked Cobb out of the game in the sixth inning.

Lefthander Paul Fry allowed two-out singles by Alex Verdugo (3 for 4 in his Sox debut), Jackie Bradley Jr., and Kevin Plawecki. That cut the lead to 5-2, and Sox manager Ron Roenicke used Xander Bogaerts to pinch hit for Tzu-Wei Lin.

Bogaerts hit .323 with runners in scoring position last season, but he struck out swinging on three Miguel Castro pitches.

Roenicke tried righthander Dylan Covey, who was purchased from Tampa Bay for $1, and got what the Sox paid for. Covey allowed a two-run double by Anthony Santander. Covey has a 6.56 earned run average over 252⅓ career innings, but the Red Sox wanted to see what he could do.

A day after they scored 13 runs on 17 hits, the Sox were held to nine hits (eight of them singles) and were 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.