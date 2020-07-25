Recapping quite a week in the sports franchise naming game

OK, not very catchy, but for WFT owner Daniel Snyder, it plays far better on the ear than the sound of sponsors rushing their barrels of cash out the door. He’ll take the next few months or more coming up with a new name, a rebranding of the long-festering social sore.

The Redskins finally, and mercifully, were put to rest. The NFL franchise with the racist logo on its helmet, which dated to its early 1930s formative years at Fenway Park, announced Thursday it will be known for the next little while as the Washington Football Team.

Snyder realized that when Amazon decides it won’t sell your merchandise online, and Target and Walmart say the same of their brick-and-mortar operations, it has a way of, shall we say, raising one’s consciousness.





In the Canadian Football League, the esteemed Edmonton franchise (14 Grey Cup titles since 1949) on Tuesday closed the books on its “Eskimos” moniker.

The team formerly known as the Eskimos will move ahead for the time being as either the Edmonton Football Team (maybe it is catchy?) or as the EE Football Team. If it’s the latter, then the second “E” on the logo would be silent. It would be a double-E marketing formation operating in a single-E spirit.

Full disclosure, I had to educate myself as to why the term “Eskimo” is a pejorative. It is considered by many (enough people to affect a change) to be a slight to our indigenous neighbors to the north and west. It dates to Canada’s colonial times, when the newcomers used it to label the Inuit community as “eaters of raw meat.”

Not quite as offensive as “Redskins,” but yes, it changes the quaint image of a friendly, sturdy people living peacefully in igloos and scratching an existence off the sea and frozen tundra.

“The team,” said a disappointed Janice Agrios, the team’s board chair, in her prepared statement, “is so much more than its name.”

But wait, it wasn’t all doom and gloom in logo land. The new hockey franchise in Washington state, NHL Original No. 32, announced Thursday it would be known as the Seattle Kraken.

Once again, I had to poke around to understand the meaning of “Kraken.” It’s the name of a legendary sea creature. The Kraken are scheduled to begin league play next season, COVID-19 permitting, following an expansion draft like the one that saw the Bruins lose Colin Miller to the new franchise in Las Vegas in June 2017.

As the weekend approached, there were no reports that anyone deemed “Kraken” to be offensive. They look good to go, with little chance they’ll one day have to be known again as the Seattle Hockey Team, as they’ve been referred to since the NHL approved the franchise in December 2018.

Meanwhile, the WFT figures it will need weeks to months to expunge its former name from all its marketing platforms. The bad memory, of course, will last much longer, the unwanted legacy.

For the upcoming season, and perhaps in perpetuity, the Washington uniform will remain the same burgundy and gold. The one change, the vital one, will be to airbrush over the Redskins logo, the profile of a native North American, on the helmet and mask over it with each player’s uniform number. A neat, easy fix.

It was long, long overdue. Snyder, the majority owner, dug in deep on this one in 2013 when mounting pressure to abandon it had him writing to season ticket-holders, telling them that the team name “continues to be a badge of honor.”

Snyder also adamantly told USA Today in 2013 that he wouldn’t change, saying, “NEVER — you can use caps.”

Emphatic. And DUMB.

Where from here for the distant sons of George Preston Marshall? How do they rebrand effectively, positively, and intelligently?

Upton Bell, who was general manager when the Patriots rebranded from Boston’s team to New England’s team, figures it would be the perfect time to change to the Washington Kings, with the logo and team ethos honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

“I would tell them to focus on the country,” noted Bell, whose father, Bert, served as the NFL commissioner (1946-59) “They play in a city with a large African-American presence. King, other than, let’s say, a fringe portion of American society, is embraced by everyone. He delivered one of the greatest speeches — ‘I Have a Dream’ — right in D.C. at the Lincoln Memorial.

“Make them the Washington Kings — the Kings of the gridiron.”

Bell knew Marshall, who founded his NFL franchise in Boston in 1932 as the Braves, then switched to Redskins the next year when he departed Braves Field and set up shop at Fenway Park for four seasons before moving on to D.C.

The Redskins were one of a number of failed football ventures in Boston that worked against Billy Sullivan wooing the NFL to open a franchise here. Frustrated, he finally opted to be a founding member of the upstart American Football League.

“Everyone here now thinks this has been the Athens of football forever,” mused Bell. “Maybe since 2000, but otherwise, just not true.”

Marshall was the last NFL owner of his era to integrate his team, yielding with the acquisition of Bobby Mitchell in 1962 only when the US government made it clear he risked being unable to stage his games at government-controlled D.C. Stadium.

Until then, said Bell, Marshall remained steadfast in preserving his franchise’s self-imposed color line. According to Bell, Marshall feared losing the massive TV market, and specifically the white viewing audience, the Redskins held in Southern states.

“Even in the ’50s,” said Bell, “that Southern TV market was worth millions. The Redskins were like Jesus Christ in the South.”

Business considerations changed the mind of the Washington Football Team’s owner in 1962. And 58 years later, the same again for Daniel Snyder and his team now formerly known as the Redskins.

The change in social dynamics yet again driven by cents, rather than common sense and decency.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.