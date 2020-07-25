Revolution II battles to scoreless draw in debut vs. Union Omaha

The New England Revolution II opened its inaugural campaign in the USL League One on Saturday afternoon at Gillette Stadium against fellow first-year club Union Omaha with the two sides playing to a 0-0 draw in their first competitive match.
Revolution II goalkeeper Joe Rice made five saves to preserve his first-career shutout. The second-year professional made four of his five stops in the second half.
“That’s one of [Rice’s] strengths,” said Revolution II coach Clint Peay. “He’s vocal, he’s energetic, that’s what we like about him. He’s proactive so he did a great job.
“He was good in the air I thought. Covering crosses whether it be corners or otherwise. He does a good job communicating to the backline as he should.”
Defender Collin Verfurth, who recently signed a contract with the Revolution first team, headlined a stalwart defensive effort by Revolution II with a game-high eight clearances while leading both sides with 60 passes attempted.
Revolution II had a pair of scoring chances in the second half. Midfielder Mayele Malango hit the post in the 77th minute. Defender Ryo Shimazaki had a chance of his own five minutes later, recording the team’s only shot on target in the 82nd minute with a shot from 25 yards out that Omaha keeper Rashid Nuhu punched over the bar.
New England will return to action Aug. 7 in a 7 p.m. home match against Orlando City B.