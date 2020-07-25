Revolution II battles to scoreless draw in debut vs. Union Omaha

The New England Revolution II opened its inaugural campaign in the USL League One on Saturday afternoon at Gillette Stadium against fellow first-year club Union Omaha with the two sides playing to a 0-0 draw in their first competitive match.

Revolution II goalkeeper Joe Rice made five saves to preserve his first-career shutout. The second-year professional made four of his five stops in the second half.

“That’s one of [Rice’s] strengths,” said Revolution II coach Clint Peay. “He’s vocal, he’s energetic, that’s what we like about him. He’s proactive so he did a great job.