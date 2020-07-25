Richy Werenski’s strong finish gives him share of third-round lead with Michael Thompson

Charl Schwartzel shot a 66 in the third round, pulling even with Tony Finau for third place at 13 under. Max Homa posted a 64, making a big jump to fifth at 12 under.

After sharing the halfway lead, Thompson and Werenski traveled on vastly different paths to each shoot 3-under 68 before walking together to the clubhouse even again. They were at 15 under at the TPC Twin Cities.

South Hadley’s Richy Werenski birdied three of the last four holes Saturday to erase a four-stroke deficit and catch Michael Thompson for the 3M Open lead in Blaine, Minn.

Thompson, who entered the week well below the cut for the FedEx Cup Playoffs in 151st place, made three straight birdies on the front nine. The 35-year-old, whose only career tour win was at the Honda Classic in Florida in 2013, knocked in another one on the 590-yard, par-5 12th hole to move to 16 under.

Thompson held a four-stroke lead until the 15th, when his game on the greens suddenly faltered. His 8-foot putt for birdie went long, and he settled for par.

Werenski, who was one spot off the FedEx Cup cut last season and came to Minnesota in 89th place, birdied the 15th hole to move up. So did their playing partner Finau, making up for three earlier bogeys.

Thompson rolled a 15-footer too long on the 17th green, too, taking just his second bogey of the entire tournament as a light rain began to fall.

Thompson, whose best finish on this virus-interrupted tour schedule was a tie for eighth at the RBC Heritage in South Carolina, started 18 with even more trouble by hitting his drive into the drink. There were 248 balls hit into water hazards over Thursday and Friday, the most through two rounds on the PGA Tour this season.

Thompson's next try after the penalty stroke landed in the green-side bunker, but he saved par with a clutch chip out of the sand that landed 7 feet from the cup. Werenski, whose 63 in the first round is tied for the low score of the tournament, birdied that hole. That set up a Sunday duel with a handful of competitors well within striking distance.

That includes Schwartzel, the 35-year-old South African who has two career tour victories. He just missed an eagle on the 18th, when his 70-foot shot from the bunker almost dropped in.





Homa, who missed the cut on four of his last five starts, had eight birdies.









European — Renato Paratore won the British Masters in Newcastle for his second career victory on the European Tour after closing with a 2-under 69 that contained his first bogeys of the week.

The Italian golfer's first dropped shot of the tournament came on his 63rd hole — at No. 9 in his final round — to end his bid to become the first player to win a European Tour event without a bogey since Jesper Parnevik in the 1995 Scandinavian Masters.

Paratore finished 18 under overall, three strokes ahead of Rasmus Hojgaard (70), as the European Tour made its full return following a four-month suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic with an event held without spectators and featuring regular COVID-19 testing of players and caddies.

Lee Westwood, the tournament host and the only player competing this week sitting in the world’s top 50, slumped to a closing 79 which included an 8 on the par-three 9th hole. He finished in 70th place — the last of the players who made the cut — after starting out as favorite.

