On a scorching-hot day in 1999, Australians ruled in Brookline, again

People don’t remember losers very long. But the recollection of this thoughtful and gentle young man groggily throwing himself in the path of the Patrick Rafter-engineered Aussie Express — and nearly derailing it — will endure with the 5,342 witnesses who sweated it out with him for more than three hours in the barbecue pit that served as a tennis parlor. And with the millions who could cool it via TV.

BROOKLINE — Somebody at Longwood should plant a plaque in the stadium floor, inscribed with the message: “Todd Martin left his heart here 18 July 1999.”

Rafter and the Boy Buzzbomb, Lleyton Hewitt, left their mark. The Aussies also left with a good shot at the Davis Cup, and once again Longwood Cricket Club became an Australian colony. Nine times Australian teams have come to town to play Davis Cup, and they're 9-0.

Genuine Aussies were on view once more, shepherded by captain John Newcombe and coach Tony Roche, relics of an era when the boys from Oz scorched Longwood earth and plundered all the prizes, either in the US Doubles of amateur days or the US Pro. It’s been a long time since the right stuff from Down Under appeared in the Bean. Rod Laver, a 1975 quarterfinalist in the US Pro, which he’d won five times, was their last hurrah-er.

Even more time had passed since a US team was in the Cup fight here. Forty-two years ago the United States won an insignificant early-round joust with Brazil. It made no splash, had no buzz. Governor Foster Furcolo, overseeing the draw at the State House, asked, “Which team is Seixas on?‘' Seixas was the No. 1 American and a Wimbledon champ.

This time around, though, the world was tuned in. So was Boston. Tickets went fast. Even the mayor, Tom Menino, showed up. He met his wife, the fair Angela, on a tennis court, but sheepishly admitted he's regressed to golf.

It was Australia, and the 100th year of the silver grail called the Davis Cup, which had been launched as a world wanderer at Longwood in 1900. The occasion was hot, though not as torrid as the weather. According to the recording of Kool & the Gang played at the outset, it was a “Celebration,” and the Harvard band made sure nobody forgot it.

Yesterday was the Australians’ summer day in every respect, not only a century for Dwight Davis’s big bauble that the tourists covet but a “century'' in their parlance: a 100-degree day, common to their continent. Actually a record 102 was posted — dehydrating enough to induce cramps even in seated customers — and 130 on the playground surface where Todd Martin struggled, after a pre-match IV cocktail, to keep his country’s last gasp going.

But with all the ink and TV, red-white-and-blue bunting, and Aussie rooters war-painted in green and gold, the weekend will linger for years with a huge question mark attached. Across the planet, wherever there is interest in tennis, puzzled and confused aficionados will ask of the 4-1 Aussie victory: What would have happened if the Americans had put their best feet forward — the tootsies inhabiting Pete Sampras’s sneakers.

We'll never know. However, unfortunately Martin will be known as the gutsy guy who shouldn't have played. He lost to Hewitt, an 18-year-old, in the opener, then Rafter, when the logical choice was the world's main man, Sampras.

Sampras almost did make it into the singles act, and there was much talk around Longwood Saturday night and yesterday morning of an American flim-flam that would have put him in against Rafter. US captain Tom Gullikson had said on TV that Sampras might be substituted because Martin was exhausted. That was possible under the rules only if Martin were unfit.

US team physician David Altchek said he wasn’t fit, and Gullikson summoned Sampras. But the neutral doctor empowered by the International Tennis Federation, Richard Paul, a Bostonian, felt, “Todd was able. He played over three hours, and almost won, right?‘'

Gullikson, who obviously would have relished Sampras as his reliever, his stopper, denied flim-flammery, and I accept. Martin didn't feel sharp, but he wanted to play.

Clumsy and uncoordinated as a kid sprouting out of his clothes, Martin became the loftiest to play tennis for his country, at 6 feet 6 inches. He had to work incredibly hard to make his gangling frame behave in the manner of a world-class player. And he was pleased, not proud — “I was always taught pride was a sin'' — to play Davis Cup whenever asked.

Though in and out of rehab for various injuries all year, Martin never failed to give his all-plus. He did that again yesterday, gamely. It wasn’t enough. Leading Rafter, 4-2, in the fifth set, he was out on his unsteady feet. He could scrape up only three more points as the dauntless Rafter came off the burning asphalt floor with the moxie that won him two US Opens — and his last 11 five-set tests.

Rafter’s resurgent 4-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win was very good news to everybody in the Outback town of Mt. Isa, Queensland, where he grew up on a gritty red court of crushed anthills. Most folks at home could catch the fifth set on the telly as they were arising to go to work this morning.

So Australia was triumphant over the United States in a series that was historic in its nature and setting — and bewildering to everybody including captain Newcombe, who thought it was Christmas when he learned Sampras wouldn’t do singles. No guarantee, of course, that Pete would have done any better against Rafter or Hewitt, the kid who made the finest debut by an Aussie juvenile since 19-year-old Kenny Rosewall beat the aforementioned Vic Seixas to clinch the Cup over the US 46 years ago. But you suspect he would.

Gullikson might have been luckier if two medical opinions had coincided. He could have had Sampras, with Jim Courier awaiting another hero’s opportunity in the fifth. But the chance to insert Sampras was days past. Courier is still waiting, and we are left dangling forever, wondering why the US couldn’t get its act together.