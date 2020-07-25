Starting Kevin Pillar was right move for Ron Roenicke in Red Sox’ opening win

Verdugo, a 24-year-old outfielder, is the best prospect the Sox received from the Dodgers in the Mookie Betts trade and every indication is the lefthanded hitter will be a productive player.

Were this a 162-game season, Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke might have started Alex Verdugo in right field on Opening Day as a nod to his long-term importance to the team.

Kevin Pillar (right) and Christian Vazquez celebrate after scoring on a double by Jackie Bradley Jr. during the Red Sox' 13-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles in Friday night's season opener at Fenway Park.

But a 60-game season offers little room for sentiment. So with the Baltimore Orioles starting lefthander Tommy Milone on Friday night, Roenicke started righthanded-hitting Kevin Pillar in right field and batted him fifth.

Every advantage you can create takes on magnified importance in a short season. In his first game managing the Sox, Roenicke made the aggressive move.

Pillar delivered for his manager, going 3 for 5 with a double and three RBIs in a 13-2 victory against the Orioles.

Pillar was signed to a one-year, $4.2 million deal just as spring training was getting started, for just this role, to start against lefties. It was in place of Verdugo on Friday but it probably will be for Jackie Bradley Jr. at times and even for Andrew Benintendi.

The idea of giving somebody a week to get hot has vanished. A week this year is 10 percent of the season.

Along with what he can produce offensively from the right side, Pillar is a Gold Glove-level defender. When Austin Hays led off the game with a drive to right, Pillar made a leaping catch on the warning track.

“Kevin made a great play,” said Nate Eovaldi, who allowed one run over six sharp innings. “Who knows how the game could have changed?”

Pillar had a two-run double to left field in the third inning and singled in another run a six-run fourth inning as the Sox sent 11 batters to the plate.

Pillar, 31, had a productive seven-year run with the Jays before being traded to the Giants early last season. He produced for San Francisco, piling up 61 extra-base hits and 87 RBIs. But they dropped him for financial purposes and the Sox landed what could be a bargain.

“I’d be lying if I told you I wasn’t a little excited and nervous before my first at-bat,” said Pillar, who seems appreciative to be with the Sox after so many years of playing against them.

The aggressively tanking Orioles — Jose Iglesias hit third for the second time in 803 career games — are not an accurate measuring stick. But the first game was a blueprint of how the Sox are drawing it up this season, to have a versatile lineup pile up runs and make up for their lack of pitching.

Eovaldi didn’t need the run support. But Martin Perez starts Saturday and Ryan Weber on Sunday. They have no idea who will face the Mets on Monday.

For the Sox to compete this season, they’ll need more games like they had Friday. Verdugo will likely start Saturday against righthander Alex Cobb. But the Orioles have lefty Wade LeBlanc scheduled for Sunday.

Roenicke doesn’t see the outfield as a four-man rotation. But Pillar won’t lack opportunities.

“He’s going to be out there as much as we can get him out there,” Roenicke said.

As the game went on, Pillar said the Sox players realized that not having a crowd would be a challenge.

“You start to feel the lack of energy in the stadium. But it’s our job to go out there and compete and our team did a good job of that,” he said. “You could tell that everybody was pretty excited early on.”

The Sox finished with 17 hits, including eight doubles. That tied an American League record for doubles on Opening Day, last done in 1925 by the St. Louis Browns, the precursors to the Orioles.

J.D. Martinez, who looks out of place hitting second, was 3 for 5 with two doubles and three RBIs.

“We have a good lineup,” he said. “Obviously we lost Mook and that’s a big bat. But you look at what this lineup is capable of doing and it could be scary.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.