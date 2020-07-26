273 new coronavirus cases, 19 more deaths reported Sunday

Two hospitals were using surge capacity to treat COVID-19 patients as of Saturday, according to the state, down from four on Friday.

The three-day average of confirmed COVID-19 deaths rose to 14 on Thursday from 12 as of Wednesday.

Nineteen more people have died due to the coronavirus, the state reported Sunday, as the number of confirmed deaths increased to 8,310. Confirmed cases of the disease grew by 273, and reached a total of 108,380.

And the three-day average number of hospitalized coronavirus patients was 377 as of Saturday, slightly up from the 373 reported Friday, according to the state.

Probable deaths from the coronavirus were 219 as of Sunday, and the state reported no new probable deaths because of COVID-19.

Probable cases of the disease total 7,257 as of Sunday, up 96 from a day earlier, according to the state.

As of Sunday, 9,780 new people have been given molecular tests, bringing the Massachusetts total to 1,113,502 people who have been tested.

The seven-day average positive rate for the molecular tests was 1.9 percent Saturday. For the past month, that figure has remained between 1.6 percent and 1.9 percent, though it has been ticking upward in recent days.

The state also reported that 703 new people have been given antibody tests, for a total of 92,459 people tested as of Sunday.

