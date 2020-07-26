Benny White, who brought Black history to life leading Civil War reenactors, dies at 75

“I always just had an interest in the historical part of the story,” Mr. White told the Globe as he commanded the regiment in drills along Taunton Avenue in Mattapan on a cold January morning in 2009, before heading to Washington, D.C., to march in the inauguration parade. “It is the history of this country — an unspoken part of the history that a lot of us never know about.”

As he prepared to participate in the historic first inauguration of Barack Obama, Benny White was himself portraying a key part of American history as a leader of the Civil War reenactors who re-created the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment — one of the nation’s first all-Black military units.

Mr. White, who was 75 when he died in his Mattapan home of a heart attack on July 4, spent countless volunteer hours ensuring that this chapter of history was honored and remembered.

“Benny was the heart and soul of motivating a lot of generations of young folks to keep these highest ideals in mind,” said David Hencke, a retired Army lieutenant colonel and executive officer of the 54th Volunteer Regiment. “It’s a great American story.”

Lieutenant Benny White, preparing for the Veterans Day Parade in Boston in 2017. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Though he had served in reenactments as a first sergeant and then as a lieutenant, plans had been underway to promote Mr. White to captain, Hencke noted. That promotion became part of Mr. White’s memorial service.

“We buried him as a captain,” Hencke said.

After the 1989 film “Glory,” starring Denzel Washington and Morgan Freeman, popularized the accomplishments of the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment, Mr. White and George Coblyn cofounded a local group that became the reenactor unit.

“He dedicated his life to it,” said his brother Marco White of Hyde Park. “Everything in his life was the 54th.”

Mr. White was a Marine Corps veteran, Coblyn was an Army veteran, and both had a special allegiance to the reenactment group, which later became a nonprofit.

“If you’re Black, playing a member of the Massachusetts 54th can be an emotional experience indeed,” Mr. White told the Globe in 1997.

He encouraged all who donned the wool Civil War uniforms to pay careful attention to details.

“For him, it was heart and soul. It meant so much to him,” said Stephen Belyea, who participated with the organization from the outset and was actively involved for about 15 years. “In later life, he was the driving force. The unit started as basically a group of friends who wanted to have some fun. Later, he realized that the unit was a mission.”

By his desk, Mr. White kept a copy of “A Brave Black Regiment: The History of the 54th Regiment of the Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry 1863-1865,” written by Captain Luis F. Emilio, who served with the regiment in the Civil War.

When commanding participants at reenactments, Mr. White “was always very kind but firm. I think that probably came from his background, being in the Marine Corps,” Belyea recalled. “He also had a way of talking with people that was calming.”

Mr. White “was a leader,” said David Cunningham Jr. of Swansea, who was active with the 54th for about 25 years. “He wanted the men to do well in the field. He wanted perfection.”

As years and then decades passed, Mr. White’s enthusiasm didn’t wane.

“I’ve been involved in reenacting for about 26 years now,” he told the Globe in 2017, “and I think I’m more concerned about what’s going on than ever.”

The high points in Mr. White’s leadership were commanding the unit as it marched in President Obama’s inauguration parades in 2009 and 2013.

“Growing up in the projects of Roxbury, I would never have thought that I’d be standing in front of a president,” Mr. White told the Globe in 2013, adding that “Obama shows you that anybody can do anything in this country.”

One of seven siblings, Benny Fess White was born in 1944, a son of Benny and Mary E. White.

He grew up in the Mission Hill projects.

“We were a close-knit family, always have been,” his brother Marco said. “It was a tough area, but we’d band together as brothers, so we didn’t have too many problems.”

In a 2018 Globe interview, Mr. White said that choosing to enlist in the Marine Corps was a saving grace.

“I was in a lot of trouble as a 16-, 17-year-old kid,” he recalled.

Skipping his graduation ceremony at Boston Technical High School, he headed to Parris Island and basic training.

“It grows you up real quick,” he said of that formative time.

He served for four years of active duty, stationed in El Toro, Calif., with the Third Marine Aircraft Wing, according to a tribute posted on the website of the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment, Company A. After returning to Massachusetts, Mr. White served in the Marine Corps Reserves at Weymouth Naval Air Station.

He attended East Coast Aero Tech and was recruited to work at Xerox Corp., where he was a senior technician for more than 20 years.

Along with cofounding the group that reactivated the 54th, Mr. White held leadership roles with the William E. Carter American Legion Post No. 16 in Mattapan and had served as scoutmaster of a Boy Scout troop.

“Family was very important to him,” said his daughter, Lindsey Gaudet of Monroe, N.C., who recalled that Mr. White was particularly fond of celebrating holidays with enthusiasm. “We always had a huge real Christmas tree and all the decorations.”

Mr. White also had a “very dry sense of humor, but when you got him going, he would keep you in stitches,” said his niece Nicole Dumas-Little of Jamaica Plain.

“He could be so funny,” said his wife, Dee White. “He used to make me laugh all the time. That’s partly why I fell in love with him.”

In addition to his wife, daughter, and brother, Mr. White leaves three sons, Benny White Jr. of California, Anthony White Sr. of Eastvale, Calif., and Antonio Greene of Oakboro, N.C.; a sister, Loretta Brooks of Virginia; two other brothers, Deric White of Connecticut, and Isidore White of Boston; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Mr. White, a former Marine, leading the 54th Mass Volunteer Regiment at the State House on Veterans Day. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

“He had that really rare leadership ability,” said Hencke, who spoke at Mr. White’s funeral earlier this month. “He literally became a quintessential Army officer with the grace and leadership skills.”

In recognition of Mr. White’s service, he was presented in 2012 with the Army Commander’s Award for Civilian Service.

“He was a dedicated man,” his wife said. “He wanted to represent the United States of America as a Black man.”

In tirelessly working with and promoting the 54th, Mr. White “was really bearing this burden,” Hencke said. “He felt it was his mission to carry forth this legacy, this really unique story in military history, in American Army history, and in American history in general.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.