Bluebikes to expand into five communities outside of Boston

“This is a major step forward,” said Chris Dempsey, the director of Transportation for Massachusetts, a transit advocacy group.

The cerulean two-wheelers, already available in Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Everett, and Somerville, will soon be added to Arlington, Chelsea, Newton, Revere and Watertown, Bluebikes announced last week. .

Boston’s fleet of rental bikes will now take riders even farther into the suburbs as the Bluebike program announced a two-year pilot expansion into five new municipalities beginning this summer.

“It’s the biggest step in a few years, definitely noteworthy, and something that could take the system to a whole new level,” he said in a brief phone interview Sunday.

Additional docking stations will also be added in Hyde Park, Mattapan, western Cambridge, and along the Green Line Extension and Community Path in Somerville, according to the announcement. After all the new docks are put in place, the entire fleet will encompass nearly 400 stations and 4,000 cycles, Bluebikes said.

Dempsey, who said his group was not consulted in the expansion, also framed the build-out in terms of the pandemic, noting that with fears of riding public transportation due to the virus, many riders are turning to bicycles.

“Clearly there is a lot of anxiety about people riding public transit. I am a regular rider and I have that anxiety myself,” he said. “People are looking for other options.”

But regardless of the pandemic, Dempsey said the expansion shows the “staying power” of the Bluebikes system, which some thought might peter out in the early years.

Now, he said, they are “embedded into the fabric of Greater Boston.”

Watertown director of planning Steve Magoon called the new bikes in his city an “exciting opportunity.”

“The experience for the public will be seamless and much more functional,” he said in the Bluebikes announcement.

Newton’s addition to the program was previously announced in February.





Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.