Boston Unity March ‘resparks’ movement for social justice causes

A Facebook event for the march said the coalition hopes to bring together advocacy groups representing Black, indigenous, and other peoples of color.

The Boston Unity March, which drew more than 300 people in a walk from Nubian Square in Roxbury to Boston Common on Sunday afternoon, was meant to “respark” the movement for social justice in Boston, said Ernest Jacques, a member of the Freedom Fighters Coalition, which organized the protest.

Hundreds of marchers took to the Boston streets Sunday to breathe new life into the fight against police brutality and racism, as protests sparked by the death of George Floyd have begun to wane in recent weeks.

Advertisement

“We hope that everyone here after attending this protest has the action steps that they can take with them when they get home to continue the good fight,” Jacques told the crowd.

Organizers listed several demands on Instagram, including justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Amaud Arbery, and all the victims of police brutality in Greater Boston. The group also called for community-led public safety systems in place of police departments, the abolition of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, and a reformed domestic violence response system.

Protesters, many of whom wore black in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement despite the heat, held signs that said “All lives can’t matter until Black lives matter,” and “End Police.”

A large banner near the organizers’ base was painted with the words, “There is no noise as powerful as the sound of the marching feet of a determined people.” Almost everyone at the protest wore masks, and two people at the center of the park handed out cold water and snacks to those feeling fatigued in the hot weather.

Jean-Luc Pierite, president of the Board of the North American Indian Center of Boston and a member of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, emphasized the marchers’ demand that the state pass the Massachusetts Indigenous Legislative Agenda and honor the needs of the state’s Black Economic Council.

Advertisement

He spoke of how the Massachusetts State flag, which bears the visage of a Native American man, symbolizes the state’s oppression of native peoples through laws like the Boston Indian Imprisonment Act, which was repealed only 15 years ago.

“Every time we see that flag we think of all the hurt, all the intergenerational trauma that is associated with that,” he said.

Hawa Hamidou, a 15-year-old from Salem and member of Solidarity North Shore, challenged community members on the North Shore to face segregation in their neighborhoods. She called on Salem city councilors to cut the police budget.

“In these communities, Black, indigenous, and people of color voices are silenced and gaslighted to make us feel irrational for experiencing and speaking on oppression,” she said.

Around 3:45 p.m., the crowd began the march toward the Boston Common. On the way they chanted “Out of the house and into the streets” and “No justice, no peace!”

Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.