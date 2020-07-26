Ed Ansin, television news pioneer and owner of Channel 7, dies. He was 84.

At an age when most people are retired, Ansin remained involved at Sunbeam, which owns Channel 7 and Boston sister station WLVI-TV (Channel 56) and WSVN-TV (Channel 7) in Miami.

Ed Ansin — the longtime owner of WHDH-TV (Channel 7) who shook up Boston television with flashy graphics and a breaking news style that has become the norm — died Sunday at his Miami home. He was 84.

“Most people think I’m crazy not to retire,” Ansin told the Globe in December. “Tom Brady plays football until he’s 42, and that’s crazy, too. I’m obsessed with television. I just like it.”

Even though Ansin had a succession plan in place with his two sons, the media mogul was not ready to relinquish control. “I want to die with my boots on,” Ansin said.

Magnes said Ansin had been healthy and was at work last week but didn’t feel well over the weekend.

“He got out the way he wanted to,” said Magnes.

In a memo to Sunbeam employees, Magnes wrote: “Besides his family, Ed loved nothing more than owning and operating his television stations. We are all so fortunate to have worked for a man who truly cared about his employees and the industry.”

Ansin’s two sons, Andy and James, will take over the leadership of the company, according to Magnes. The Ansin family has been in the television business for more than half a century, first in Miami and then in Boston, where Ed Ansin bought Channel 7 in 1993.

The family has also amassed real estate holdings, which, along with the television stations, helped make Ed Ansin a billionaire.

In recent years, Ansin was in the headlines after a bitter breakup with NBC. WHDH had been the longtime Boston affiliate for the network, which gave it programming lead-ins like “The Today Show” and “The Voice.”

But in 2017, the two parted ways after more than two decades. Ansin set up an independent station, and NBC set up NBC10 Boston. Ansin, known as a maverick in the industry, decided to double down on local news and added staff to WHDH to ensure it would remain competitive.

One reason, Ansin explained, was that he hoped one day WHDH would find another partner.

“My attitude has always been you have a first-class news operation, chances are somebody is going to want to affiliate with you, whether it’s Fox, Apple, or Amazon someday,” he told the Globe.

First in Miami and later in Boston, Ansin pioneered flashy graphics and a breaking news format in local television that became ratings gold. Even as an independent station, WHDH held its own in the ratings race in Boston.

As word of Ansin’s death spread on Sunday, tributes appeared on Twitter:

Globe correspondent Nick Stoico contributed to this story.





Shirley Leung is a Business columnist. She can be reached at shirley.leung@globe.com.