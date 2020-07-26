Famous Harvard statue sprayed with ‘devil worship’ graffiti

The act of vandalism was reported to Harvard University police Saturday morning, Jason Newton, a spokesperson for the university, confirmed in an e-mail Sunday evening.

Harvard University’s famous John Harvard statue was sprayed with the words ‘devil worship’, officials confirmed Sunday evening.

The statue is a famous tourist destination and target of notorious student pranks.

The bronze sculpture, which honors the first benefactor and namesake of the university, is nestled right in Harvard Yard in Cambridge.

Chance Bonar, who lives in the Yard, was walking by early in the morning when he stumbled upon the statue stricken with graffiti.

“Whew what a morning in the Yard,” he tweeted.

It is unclear whether the graffiti has since been covered up.

The incident is under investigation, Newton said.





















