Five arrested at Providence protest against police

A flyer had circulated on social media announcing the protest in Providence “against federal invasion,” telling people to “rally at the pig pen... Stand against police violence from the modern slave patrols, on the unceded territories of Narragansett, Wampanoag nations, in solidarity with demonstrators facing federal invasion.”

About 150 people assembled after sundown outside the complex, which was barricaded off and surrounded by police officers in riot gear. The demonstration was organized in response to the arrests of two people at a Black Lives Matter counter-demonstration outside the complex on Thursday -- and in support of protesters in Portland, Ore., against federal agents.

PROVIDENCE -- Five people were arrested Saturday night as a protest that started in front of the Providence Public Safety Complex quickly became hostile.

The demonstration was immediately contentious, said Providence Police Major David Lapatin. Protesters and police clashed outside the station. Lapatin said demonstrators set off flares and threw bottles and balloons filled with paint at officers.

Joan Steffen, 27, of Quincy, Mass., was charged with three felony counts of assaulting police and resisting arrest after police said she threw balloons of red and blue paint at three officers. Steffen’s LinkedIn profile lists her as a student at Harvard Law School and intern as a student attorney for prisoners’ legal services of Massachusetts. She could not be reached for comment Sunday.

Educators were among the four Rhode Islanders charged with misdemeanors.

Lauren Matthias, 30, of South Kingstown, a teacher at the Paul Cuffee School, a charter school in Providence, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Police said she rode her bicycle into an intersection to stop traffic while they were arresting Steffen and then fought with officers. In an email to the Globe, Matthias confirmed she was a Providence educator and noted the bruise on her forehead, but she did not respond to questions about the incident.

“The Paul Cuffee School will review the matter in accordance with its personnel policies and determine the appropriate course of action,” Keith Oliveira, executive director of the Rhode Island League of Charter Schools, said in a text message Sunday.

Gregory Waksmulski, 38, of Pawtucket, a librarian whose resume includes working as a program instructor at the Wheeler School in Providence, was charged with obstructing police. He did not respond to a request for comment Sunday.

Michael Simpson, 24, of Providence, is charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing police; he is accused of trying to stop police from arresting Steffen.

Ella Fassler, 27, of Pawtucket, a freelancer writer whose bio describes her as a prison abolitionist, was charged with unlawful use of a laser and obstruction. Police also seized smoke grenades, a gas mask, and spray paint, according to a police report.

Police Chief Hugh T. Clements Jr. told WPRI-TV that no officers were hurt but a unmarked cruiser had its windows smashed while officers were inside. Protesters eventually dispersed before 11 p.m.

“We promote safe, peaceful protests. We will not tolerate violence,” he told the television station.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com