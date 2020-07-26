Male victim fatally shot, another stabbed in overnight violence in Boston

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, she said.

Police received reports of the shooting at Erie St. at about 1:58 a.m., Boston Police Officer Kim Tavares said in a brief telephone interview.

A male victim was fatally shot in Dorchester early Sunday morning, police said.

The death marked the city’s 32nd homicide this year, compared to 23 by this date last year, she said.

Another male victim was stabbed at 2-4 Fidelis Way at about 11:30 p.m. and was in critical condition, Tavares said.

the incidents are under investigation. No further information was immediately available.

