Man injured in shooting near Revere Beach

A 21-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds and was transported to a hospital after a shooting in Revere late Sunday night, according to officials.

The victim was located within minutes and rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital, said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman. The man was conscious upon trooper’s arrival. The severity of his injuries wasn’t immediately known.

Just after 10 p.m. state police responded to a shooting in front of the Twist and Shake ice cream shop at 82 Revere Beach Boulevard., Procopio said.