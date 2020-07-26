Man injured in shooting near Revere Beach

A 21-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds and was transported to a hospital after a shooting in Revere late Sunday night, according to officials.
The victim was located within minutes and rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital, said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman. The man was conscious upon trooper’s arrival. The severity of his injuries wasn’t immediately known.
Just after 10 p.m. state police responded to a shooting in front of the Twist and Shake ice cream shop at 82 Revere Beach Boulevard., Procopio said.
The suspected shooter fled on foot, he said.
The incident is under investigation by state police.
No further information was available late Sunday evening.
