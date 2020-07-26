Man transported to hospital following jet-ski distress call in Dorchester

A 43-year old man received cardiopulmonary resuscitation and was sent to a local hospital after Boston police responded to a report of a jet skier in distress near Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester late Sunday afternoon, officials said.

At 4:20 p.m., Boston police received a report of a jet-ski incident near Savin Hill Yacht Club, according to David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.

The State Police Marine Unit was able to locate the operator of the jet-ski, a 43-year old man from Mattapan, he said.