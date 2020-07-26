Markey, Kennedy to debate Sunday night

The state of the race is murky, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, which consumed voters’ attention and made traditional campaigning impossible. Who is up and who is down is now even more unclear because no one knows who will vote. Unlike previous years, every registered voter in Massachusetts has received or is receiving an application to vote by mail in the Sept. 1 primary. The race has had no public polling in months.

With voters soon able to start casting ballots, the candidates are rapidly running out of time to capture the electorate’s attention. That dwindling campaign calendar could translate into sharp attacks from one or both men during the hourlong live debate, which is being hosted by NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston, and NECN, and starts at 7 p.m.

Senator Edward J. Markey and his challenger, Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III are set to tussle Sunday night, the fourth televised debate of their Democratic primary contest, which has just over a month remaining.

Both candidates are now up with TV ads, Markey launching his first on Thursday, a 30-second spot that emphasizes his blue-collar Malden roots while seeking to burnish his progressive bona fides by touting his work on the Green New Deal plan to fight climate change and his early embrace of Medicare for All.

Advertisement

Kennedy, meanwhile, has been up on TV since early May, and has spent more than $2.4 million on spots since then. He went live with a new ad this week, too, in which he tells views that Massachusetts needs “a new generation of leadership with the energy and courage to fight for change.”

The race has grown more heated over the summer. The last debate, in early June, featured Markey on the attack against Kennedy, slamming him for working for a “right wing” Republican District Attorney early in his career, and for being slow to embrace Medicare for All, among other criticisms aimed at painting Kennedy as not progressive enough.

Advertisement

Kennedy returned fire, raising Markey’s opposition to busing to desegregate Boston Public Schools early in his political career and his support for the 1994 crime bill, which critics say harmed communities of color and led to mass incarceration.

Last week, the campaigns have traded barbs over the politicians’ respective immigration records after the Kennedy campaign hosted a Zoom press conference in which several Hispanic members of Congress who support Kennedy blasted Markey for a 2013 vote on an appropriations bill that maintained a requirement that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement keep 34,000 detention beds.

The four Hispanic Democrats accused Markey of betraying Latinx people, saying it was clear at the time that most Democrats opposed the bill because of the bed quota. Critics argue having a bed quota leads ICE to feel pressure to fill those beds rather than release immigrant detainees on bond as they await legal rulings. That pressure in turn can rip immigrant families apart, the lawmakers said.

The Markey campaign responded by calling Kennedy and his supporters from the Hispanic Caucus hypocrites because they voted for an omnibus spending bill later the same year that also had the so-called bed quota in it. “This is undoubtedly a desperate move as Kennedy’s wide margin in initial polling has evaporated,” Markey campaign manager John Walsh said in a statement.

Advertisement

The Kennedy campaign said the omnibus bill their candidate and others voted for was about avoiding a federal government shutdown.

Kennedy, the scion of the country’s most famous political family, was first elected to Congress in 2012, succeeding Representative Barney Frank, who retired. Markey, first elected to the US House in 1976, won a special US Senate election in 2013 to fill the seat that had been held by John F. Kerry, who resigned to become secretary of state.

Two Republicans, Shiva Ayyadurai of Belmont and Kevin J. O’Connor of Dover are also running for the Senate seat. The winner of the GOP primary will face Markey or Kennedy on Nov. 3.

Victoria McGrane can be reached at victoria.mcgrane@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @vgmac.