Near record highs forecasted for Sunday, Monday in Boston

On Sunday, afternoon highs in Worcester are expected to hit 92, Springfield could reach 95, Provincetown 90, and Newburyport 95, according to the weather service.

Sunday’s high is expected to hit 96 degrees sometime in the afternoon, a temperature that was last reached in 1989 in Boston, according to Alan Dunham, a meteorologist with the weather service’s office in Norton.

Temperatures on Sunday and Monday could match, if not exceed, record highs in Boston, and an excessive heat watch will be issued for Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday’s forecast calls for matching the record high of 98 on that date, which was set in 1888, and a heat index in the triple digits, he said.

Seeing two days in a row match heat records is “certainly not an everyday occurrence, but it’s not unheard of,” Dunham said.

Starting at noon Monday, an excessive heat watch will be issued through 8 p.m., Dunham said, as high temperatures and humidity could drive the heat index as high as 105.

Soaring temperatures Monday afternoon could reached 98 in Boston.

Foxborough and Springfield can expect to reach 99 degrees while Taunton, Plymouth, Bedford, and Amherst could all reach 98 degrees , according to the weather service.

Tuesday is expected to be hot but not a record breaker in Boston with a forecast that calls for a high of 96, a few degrees below the record high of 99 set in 1949, he said.

And that will be enough to officially declare a heat wave for the city, which requires at least three days of 90 degree or higher temperatures.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.