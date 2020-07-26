Police investigating political graffiti in Stoneham

Neighbors in Stoneham woke up Saturday morning to find some of their property had been vandalized, with political messages spray painted onto their white fences.
“Vote Trump 2020!” and “Police Lives Matter” were among the messages that police found when they were dispatched to the Oak Street area about 8 a.m. Saturday. Similar graffiti was also found on another fence across the street, police said.
“We’re very disappointed to see this type of vandalism in our community and would like to remind everyone that it will not be tolerated,” Stoneham Police Chief James McIntyre said in a statement. “The Stoneham Police Department will be investigating this matter.”
Police asked anyone with information to contact the department at 781-438-1215.
