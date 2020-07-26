Arizona Coyotes angry GM John Chayka quit

Arizona Coyotes general manager John Chayka was being called a quitter by the team in a strongly worded statement on Sunday after stepping down a week before the Coyotes’ Stanley Cup qualifier series against Nashville. Former player and current assistant GM Steve Sullivan will serve as interim general manager. Chayka made a name for himself as one of the NHL’s top general managers since being promoted in 2016 and signed a contract extension through 2024 last fall. “The club is disappointed in his actions and his timing as the Coyotes prepare to enter the NHL’s hub city of Edmonton, where the team will begin postseason play for the first time since 2012,” the team said in the statement. “Chayka has chosen to quit on a strong and competitive team, a dedicated staff, and the Arizona Coyotes fans, the greatest fans in the NHL.” Chayka’s relationship with new owner Alex Meruelo began to deteriorate when he asked for permission to pursue another, non-NHL opportunity, according to Sportsnet. The Arizona Republic reported Chayka also was not invited to a recent dinner with Meruelo and new CEO Xavier Gutierrez to talk with Taylor Hall about a contract extension … Eddie Shack , one of the NHL’s most colorful players on and off the ice, has died. He was 83. Known for his bruising style, distinctive skating gait and larger-than-life personality, Shack won four Stanley Cups with Toronto in the 1960s, including the franchise’s most recent victory in 1967. Shack scored a career-high 26 goals with Toronto in 1966, but was traded to the Bruins the next spring following the Leafs’ final Cup win. He would go on to play with the Los Angeles Kings, Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins before returning to Toronto for two final seasons. Obituary C8.

Joel Embiid, seen here in action in March, sat for Sunday's scrimmage against Oklahoma City. Matt Slocum/Associated Press

All-Star center Joel Embiid sat out Philadelphia’s scrimmage against Oklahoma City in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., with right calf tightness, something 76ers coach Brett Brown hopes is merely a minor blip. Embiid has an extensive injury history, has never appeared in more than 64 games in a regular season and missed 21 of Philadelphia’s 65 games this season before the season was shut down March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic … Lou Williams is in quarantine for 10 days and will miss the Los Angeles Clippers’ first two seeding games after stopping to pick up food at an Atlanta strip club while on an excused absence outside the NBA’s Orlando bubble. The guard left the team last week to attend to a personal matter and entered quarantine Saturday in Orlando. He was photographed at the Magic City club by rapper Jack Harlow, who posted and then deleted the news on Instagram, ESPN reported. According to the report, Williams admitted being in the club ‘‘for a short time.‘'

WNBA

Lynx rally to beat Sun

Sylvia Fowles had 17 points and 18 rebounds, Napheesa Collier scored 9 of her 11 points in the final five minutes, and the Minnesota Lynx rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to beat the Connecticut Sun, 77-69, in the season opener for both teams in Bradenton, Fla. The WNBA season, delayed and shortened by the coronavirus pandemic, will be played in a bubble at the IMG Academy. Alyssa Thomas led Connecticut with 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals. DeWanna Bonner, a three-time All-Star who signed as a free agent this offseason, added 19 points, eight rebounds and three steals … Kahleah Copper scored 18 points, Allie Quigley hit a 3-pointer with 14.7 seconds to play, and the Chicago Sky scored the final 11 points to beat the Las Vegas Aces, 88-86 … Monique Billings had a career-high 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, rookie Chennedy Carter added 18 points and eight assists, and the Atlanta Dream beat the Dallas Wings, 105-95.

NFL

Giants to release Rosas

Aldrick Rosas is getting the boot from the Giants. Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

A person with knowledge of the details says the New York Giants are going to release 2018 Pro Bowl placekicker Aldrick Rosas. The person told the team is not ready to announce the move but reports the 25-year-old would not be back with the Giants were accurate. NFL Network was first to report the transaction. Rosas was arrested in mid-June after being involved in a hit-and-run accident in Chico, Calif. He was charged with three misdemeanors. The police report said his SUV failed to stop at a red light and collided with a pick-up truck. Rosas left the scene on foot but was later picked up by police and charged with misdemeanor hit-and-run and driving with a suspended license. Rosas had signed a $3.2 million tender offer for the 2020 season. It is not clear what the Giants intend to do with cornerback DeAndre Baker, the third of their three first-round picks in 2019. He was arrested in May on armed robbery charges involving the alleged theft of more than $12,000 in cash and several luxury watches at a card party. He pleaded innocent … Cleveland Browns running back Dontrell Hilliard and safety Jovante Moffatt were placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list before training camp opened. The team said the reserve/COVID list is for players who have tested positive for coronavirus or are being “quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.”

Soccer

Juventus wins 9th straight Serie A title

Cristiano Ronaldo led Juventus to victory over the weekend. MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the go-ahead goal and Juventus beat Sampdoria, 2-0, to secure the Turin club’s record-extending ninth straight Serie A Italian league soccer title in Rome … Kevin De Bruyne scored twice and provided a record-tying assist as host Manchester City took its goal tally past 100 with a thumping 5-0 win over already-relegated Norwich on the final day of the English Premier League season. By setting up Raheem Sterling for the winger’s 20th league goal, De Bruyne moved to 20 assists for the campaign — equaling the record held by former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry for a single season. Manchester United and Chelsea qualified for the Champions League at the expense of Leicester, while Bournemouth and Watford were relegated to end five-year stays in the top flight.