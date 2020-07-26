Boston Cannons win Major League Lacrosse championship

John Uppgren scored five goals and Mark Cockerton had three to lead the Boston Cannons to a 13-10 victory over the Denver Outlaws in Sunday’s championship game of Major League Lacrosse’s pandemic-shortened season in Annapolis, Md..

MLL began its season on July 18 and concluded it just eight days later. A round-robin series of games was scheduled to be followed by elimination-style playoffs, but the Cannons and Outlaws advanced to the championship game after the Chesapeake Bayhawks and Connecticut Hammerheads withdrew Saturday following positive COVID-19 tests inside the MLL bubble.

The Cannons (4-2) built a 13-10 lead in the first three periods and then the teams played a scoreless fourth quarter. Cannons goalie Nick Marrocco had 10 saves.