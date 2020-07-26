Game 3: Orioles at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

Pitching: LHP Wade LeBlanc (6-7, 5.71 ERA in 2019)

RED SOX (1-1): TBA

Pitching: RHP Ryan Weber (2-4, 5.09 ERA in 2019)

Game time: 1:35 p.m.

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI

Red Sox vs. LeBlanc: Martinez 6-11; Bogaerts 1-11; Lucroy 1-11; Devers 3-9; Moreland 3-8; Bradley 1-8; Vazquez 2-6; Benintendi 1-6; Peraza 0-5; Pillar 1-4

Orioles vs. Weber: Nunez 2-4; Smith 0-2; Sisco 1-2; Severino 1-2; Santander 0-1; Ruiz 1-2; Davis 0-1; Alberto 0-2.

Stat of the day: No Orioles have recorded any RBI or a home run against Weber.

Notes: This is the first time in his five-year career that Weber has made an Opening Day roster ... LeBlanc has played on eight teams in 12 MLB seasons ... Mitch Moreland hit the first Red Sox home run of the season in the sixth inning Saturday ... Alex Verdugo recorded three hits Saturday in his Red Sox debut ... This is the first time in Red Sox history that three players have had three or more hits in their debut in the same season (Jose Peraza and Kevin Pillar each had three or more hits Friday) ... Kevin Plawecki’s sixth-inning single was his first hit and RBI as a Red Sox ... Heath Hembree threw a perfect sixth inning (14 pitches) ... Jackie Bradley Jr. had multi-hit games to start the season for the first time in his career (.625, 3 runs, 2 doubles, 2 RBI, walk) ... After going 2-for-3 against Perez Saturday, Orioles infielder Hanser Alberto leads the major leagues with 90 hits against lefthanded pitchers (.404) since the start of 2019.