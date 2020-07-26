Justin Verlander out two weeks with right forearm strain

Baker denied a Houston Chronicle report that said the injury would end Verlander’s season. He said Verlander would be evaluated after two weeks.

Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander has a strained right forearm and will be shut down for at least two weeks.

The 37-year-old Verlander had groin surgery in March but recovered in time to pitch for the Astros on opening day Friday with the season delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Baker said Verlander felt “tenderness” in his arm during his start on Friday, where he pitched six innings and got the win. He had an MRI on Saturday, and now he’ll miss at least roughly a third of this 60-game regular season.

Verlander isn’t the first starting pitcher to suffer a physical setback in the beginning of this abbreviated 60-game season.

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw missed his first start with a back injury. Nationals righthander Stephen Strasburg was scratched Saturday with a nerve issue in his pitching hand. And Rangers starter Corey Kluber left Sunday’s start after one inning with shoulder tightness.

Carrasco cancer comeback complete

More than a year since being stricken with leukemia, Carlos Carrasco struck out 10 in six-plus innings and José Ramírez homered twice as the Cleveland Indians clobbered the Kansas City Royals, 9-2, on Sunday to win two of three in the delayed season-opening series.

Carrasco, 33, couldn’t have imagined his journey when he took the mound on May 30, 2019, against the Chicago White Sox. Only days later, he was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, a blood disorder that threatened his life.

But he's back in Cleveland's rotation, and the sight of him starting warmed everyone who has followed his feel-good return.

Carrasco was in command of the Royals from the outset. He allowed two runs and five hits before he was lifted after allowing a leadoff double in the seventh.

Before Sunday’s game, Indians manager Terry Francona appreciated the significance of Carrasco (1-0) starting again.

“The fact that he’s come so far and it’s not just that he’s conquered this and he’s pitching, which is really awesome,” Francona said. “He’s trying to win a game for us, and that’s even more awesome.”

Carrasco retired the first 10 Royals before giving up a one-out double to Adalberto Mondesi in the fourth. But by then, the Indians had scored four times — helped by two Kansas City errors — before Ramírez connected for Cleveland’s first homer of the season to make it 7-1.

Marlins postpone trip home

The Miami Marlins scratched righthander Jose Urena from his scheduled start Sunday in Philadelphia and delayed their postgame trip home amid concerns about a possible coronavirus outbreak within the team.

No reason was given for Urena being scratched in the series finale, which Miami won, 11-6.

Manager Don Mattingly said the Marlins decided to wait until Monday to leave Philadelphia, and they plan to arrive in Miami hours before their home opener against Baltimore. The trip might be made while multiple players remain in Philadelphia.

“The guys that tested positive are quarantined here in Philly,” Mattingly said.

Miami catcher Jorge Alfaro went on the injured list hours before the season opener Friday at Philadelphia. The Marlins didn’t give a reason but said they expected Alfaro to return this season. Alfaro, who was placed on the injured list before their season opener on Friday, as well as Urena, infielder Garrett Cooper and outfielder Harold Ramirez.

The Atlanta Braves have been without their top two catchers, Tyler Flowers and Travis d’Arnaud, after both players showed symptoms of the coronavirus. The Marlins played exhibition games at Atlanta on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ohtani stumbles in first outing

Los Angeles Angles two-way star Shohei Ohtani did not record an out in the righthander’s long-awaited return to the mound after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2018, allowing the first six Oakland batters to reach base before his day was done Sunday. Angels manager Joe Maddon replaced Ohtani with Matt Andriese down 4-0. The Angels trailed 5-0 after the initial inning, with all the runs charged to Ohtani . . . Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas went on the injured list after he woke up feeling sick, and center fielder Nick Senzel was a late scratch from Cincinnati’s lineup for the final game of a series against the Detroit Tigers. The moves came a day after Reds infielder Matt Davidson went on the injured list because he tested positive for COVID-19 . . . Pittsburgh’s Derek Shelton staged baseball’s first major, socially distanced umpire argument, then got his first victory as a big league manager as the Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-1 on Sunday. Shelton was not ejected when he came out to argue with plate umpire Jordan Baker from about six feet away in the third inning after pitcher Derek Holland was ejected from the dugout for arguing balls and strikes . . . A masked Torey Lovullo of the Arizona Diamondbacks became the first manager to be ejected in the COVID-19 era when he was tossed while arguing with unmasked plate umpire Mark Ripperger in the fifth inning at San Diego . . . President Donald Trump won’t be throwing out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium Aug. 15 after all. Trump tweeted Sunday he won’t be able to make the trip because of his “strong focus” on the coronavirus, vaccines and the economy.