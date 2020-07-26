Patriots cut nine players ahead of 2020 training camp

This week, NFL teams are heading into training camp, which will initially focus on player testing for the coronavirus.

The other players are wide receivers Isaiah Zuber, Sean Riley, and Will Hastings; linebacker Kyahva Tezino; defensive tackle Courtney Wallace, and safeties Adarius Pickett and Malik Gant

The Patriots trimmed their roster to 80 on Sunday by releasing nine players, including rookie free agent quarterbacks J’Mar Smith and Brian Lewerke, according to a league source.

Rookies and quarterbacks expected to arrive in Foxborough Monday morning to begin what will be the most bizarre training camp of their football lives. Before footballs start filling the air, however, players will need to go through a battery of medical and physical tests.

The first exercise on the itinerary will be patience, as the first two groups start coronavirus testing.

It’s likely the rest of the Patriots veterans will start filing in Tuesday to start their initial round of testing.

Players will be tested daily for the first two weeks of training camp, and that will drop to every other day if the positivity rate dips below 5 percent.

