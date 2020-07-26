Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez has myocarditis, but says he won’t opt out of season

“Emotionally, it’s really hard because when I got here I was supposed to start getting ready,” Rodriguez said prior to Sunday’s game vs. the Orioles. “And then we do the MRI and we get that [result] and I get the news that I have to rest for a week. It was hard for me. At least we know what’s going on.”

Myocarditis can diminish the heart’s ability to pump blood. In Rodriguez’s case, the diagnosis was a result of his bout with COVID-19. Rodriguez has been shut down from doing all baseball activities and will be reassessed Friday.

Red Sox lefthander Eduardo Rodriguez confirmed Sunday that he is battling myocarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart muscle most commonly caused by a viral infection.

Rodriguez threw two bullpen sessions when he was cleared to return to the team. Manager Ron Roenicke said in the first bullpen, Rodriguez was fatigued, though he added Rodriguez was better in his second one. Despite the risk, Rodriguez said he hasn’t given any thought to opting out of this season.

"I want to be out there every time I can," Rodriguez said. "I never thought about opting out of the season. I feel bad every time I see a game happening and I'm not in the dugout."

The Red Sox could certainly use Rodriguez, their No. 1 starter. They have had to piece together the back part of the rotation and Martin Perez, who was hit hard in Saturday’s loss to the Orioles, hasn’t proved himself worthy as a No. 2 starter. Still, health is the most important part of all of this for Rodriguez and the Sox.

“[The heart] is the most important part of your body,” Rodriguez said. “The first time I heard it, I was kind of scared a little. I talked to my mom. I talked to my wife and let them know what I have. I’m just going to take a rest because that’s the heart and you don’t want to take a risk with that.”

