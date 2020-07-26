Ryan Weber struggles early, Red Sox drop series vs. Orioles

The Red Sox dropped their Opening Day series after a 7-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles Sunday at Fenway Park. Ryan Weber started for the Sox and struggled, going just 3⅔ innings and giving up six earned runs and two homers. Weber also walked three batters.
On the offensive side of things, the Red Sox had just six hits, two of which were homers by Christian Vazquez and Kevin Pillar against starter Wade LeBlanc.
Xander Bogaerts provided more offense for the Sox in the sixth when his single brought around two runners to score, shrinking the Sox’ deficit to 6-4. But an RBI double by Orioles first baseman Chris Davis in the ninth off Sox righthander Austin Brice proved to be the fatal blow.
Advertisement
Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack