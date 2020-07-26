Ryan Weber struggles early, Red Sox drop series vs. Orioles

The Red Sox dropped their Opening Day series after a 7-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles Sunday at Fenway Park. Ryan Weber started for the Sox and struggled, going just 3⅔ innings and giving up six earned runs and two homers. Weber also walked three batters.

On the offensive side of things, the Red Sox had just six hits, two of which were homers by Christian Vazquez and Kevin Pillar against starter Wade LeBlanc.