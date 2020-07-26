Should the Revolution have received one last corner kick, and other takeaways from their loss to Philadelphia

Elfath’s decision apparently was disputed by Revolution sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena, who was red-carded afterward for “abusive language.” Arena was not available for a post-game Zoom call interview, but midfielder Kelyn Rowe confirmed the Revolution hoped to be allowed to execute a final corner kick.

But after the Revolution appeared to earn a corner kick in the fourth minute of added time, referee Ismael Elfath whistled an end to the contest and the Revolution lost, 1-0, to the Philadelphia Union at the Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla.

The New England Revolution’s opening game in the MLS Is Back tournament went down to the final kick on July 9. Their final match in the Round of 16 late Saturday night nearly did, as well.

“Was it frustrating? Of course,” Rowe said. “We wanted to get another chance to get the ball in the box and it just didn’t happen. I don’t know what the time was, it’s on the ref’s clock. We may have been 30 seconds past already, I have no idea. It’s at the ref’s discretion, he called the whistle. It’s not like we’re looking back saying, ‘We would’ve won the game on that corner.’ Maybe we would’ve tied it back up. We had many chances beforehand. We’re going to look at those and say, ‘We have to finish those.’ "

The Revolution again performed well defensively, but surrendered a 63d-minute goal to Sergio Santos, and squandered several scoring opportunities.

On what turned out to be the Revolution’s final foray, defender Alexander Buttner went down after challenges from Ilsinho and Jose Andres Martinez about 35 yards from goal. Buttner’s lofted free kick into the penalty area was headed out by Ray Gaddis and, before the Revolution could set up for a corner, the match ended.

Other observations from the game:

▪ Elfath indicated four minutes of injury time, and called a foul at 93:34. By the time Buttner took the free kick, the game clock had surpassed 94 minutes, Elfath ending things at 94:06. Elfath could have allowed the Revolution to try a corner, reasoning that the Union had likely fouled Buttner in an attempt to kill time. Referees often allow the attacking team to finish a sequence in similar situations, which is what happened in the Revolution’s opener, a 1-0 win over the Montreal Impact.

In that game, Turner knocked away a late shot, and Montreal was allowed to attempt the corner kick, though the match had exceeded the six minutes of added time allowed by referee Guido Gonzalez Jr. by more than a minute. This was the first time a Revolution head coach has been red-carded since 2009, when Steve Nicol was ejected in a home match. Assistant coach Paul Mariner took control while Nicol was suspended, and was red-carded two games later, claiming referee Baldomero Toledo mistook him for Nicol.

▪ Arena tried three different right wing starters in the Revolution’s opening five games. In the final two matches of the tournament, Tajon Buchanan, 20, the team’s youngest starter, delivered inconsistent performances on the right wing. Buchanan did slip through for a shot (35th) and found Adam Buksa for another (66th), both saved by Andre Blake. But Buchanan’s lack of experience might have contributed to the turnover that led to Santos’s goal.

The sequence began on a potential Revolution counterattack. Gustavo Bou laid off a pass, expecting Buchanan to time his run forward. Buchanan sped past the ball, and the Union’s Kai Wagner took control, then found Jamiro Monteiro, who lofted a pass for Santos.

▪ Bou took over the captain and playmaking roles because Carles Gil (left foot) missed his second straight game. The Revolution threatened several times, but Union defenders maintained their composure and Blake made several spectacular stops, including a diving save on a 90th-minute Bou free kick. Gil started the event with an impressive 90-minute performance against Montreal, then departed after 60 minutes during a 1-1 tie with D.C. United, and watched the Revolution’s 0-0 tie with Toronto wearing a compression boot.

“There were a lot of times, especially in the second half, where we had good opportunities,” Revolution defender Antonio Delamea said. “But you also have to give the opposition credit. They really did a good job of dropping and anticipating our plays. The mistakes will happen. It was hard to play out there. It was really hot [80-plus degrees] and humid [90 percent humidity].”

▪ The tournament concludes Aug. 11, and the MLS season is expected to resume Aug. 22. The Revolution (1-1-3, 6 points) are in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, earning five points in finishing second in Group C, totaling two goals and surrendering two in four games.

“A win and two ties in the games that mattered towards the season, that’s great for us,” Rowe said. “That’s we wanted. We got out of the group, just like we wanted. I think it’s positive that we created a lot of chances. The next part is to finish the chances. That comes with time. It comes with getting to know each other, it comes with playing multiple games and getting those chances. Getting guys like Adam Buksa, Gustavo Bou, even when Carles comes back, [Cristian] Penilla. Those guys, get them chances in front of goal. They’re going to have streaks. We’re going to find those streaks for them. I think, a positive, we didn’t give up many goals during this tournament.”

▪ During a 70th-minute water break, Union coach Jim Curtin told his team the Revolution were exhausted. Rowe said: “I disagree with that statement. Are we tired after our fourth game in heat and humidity? Of course we are. I don’t think that showed at all. I thought we played well.”

Curtin made three substitutions and Arena made two replacements — Teal Bunbury for Buchanan (66th minute) and DeJuan Jones for Wilfried Zahibo (83d), as the Revolution went to a 3-5-2 alignment for the final minutes.

“It’s amazing that we were able to come together this quickly and play this well,” Rowe said. “We’re going to go back and watch the film, do everything we need to do, but I think there’s many positives we can take.”





Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.