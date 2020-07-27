Google reportedly tells employees to keep working from home until July 2021

The decision will apply to almost all of the company’s 200,000 workers, according to the Journal.

The move makes Google the first major American corporation to formally initiate such an extended period for remote work, according to the Journal, and could sway other companies to act similarly. Google had previously said employees could expect to come back to the office in January.

Google is telling almost all of its full-time and contract workers to continue working from home until at least July 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Monday morning report from the Wall Street Journal .

Advertisement

Sundar Pichai, the chief executive of Google’s parent company Alphabet, reportedly wrote in a note to staff Monday that he hoped the longer remote work period would offer “the flexibility you need to balance work with taking care of yourselves and your loved ones over the next 12 months.”

Pichai made the decision in part because many families are facing uncertain school semesters that could see a mix of remote and in-person instruction, and so that workers could choose to live elsewhere for the next year, according to the Journal.

Google isn’t the only company that appears to be embracing the work-from-home mentality. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in May that he believes as much as half of the social media network’s employees could be fully remote in the next five to 10 years.

“We and a lot of other folks were very worried that productivity was going to really fall off a cliff,” Zuckerberg said in May. “It just hasn’t. We are at least as productive as we were before, and some people report being even more productive.”

Meanwhile, Twitter and Square, both run by CEO Jack Dorsey, have announced that their employees can work remotely permanently if they’d like, and Canadian e-commerce company Shopify has said it will allow its 5,000 staff to work from home indefinitely, according to Bloomberg News.

Advertisement

At Google, Pichai wrote that “We are still learning a lot from our experiences of working from home and will use that knowledge to inform our approach to the future of work at Google.”

Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss