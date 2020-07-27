For these pool club members, things didn’t exactly go swimmingly

Soon after, the state announced restrictive measures that outdoor pool operators like the club would have to enforce to help stop the spread of the virus, including social distancing and limiting the pool’s capacity to 40 percent.

The Browns paid the second of two installments after the outbreak of the coronavirus in the Boston area, with assurances from the Cape Club of Sharon that they would get a full refund if the club failed to open the pool.

Last summer, Alex and Tori Brown had such a great time splashing around the pool at a fancy country club in Sharon with their three young children that they plunked down $4,000 to return this year.

Concerned about diminished access to the pool, on May 28 the Browns notified the club that they wanted to cancel and get a refund.

The club refused.

For weeks, the Browns persisted in e-mails to the club, at one point saying they would get a lawyer, if necessary. But the club’s management took a hard line, insisting that because the pool had opened (three weeks later than usual, on June 13) there would be no refund. If the Browns had a problem with the restrictions, their fight was with the state, not the club, the management said.

When the club management learned the Browns had a lawyer, it suspended their membership — while still refusing to refund any portion of their $4,000.

That seemed heavy-handed and counterproductive to me. How was kicking the Browns out supposed to support the club’s position that they had no right to a refund because they were free to use the pool?

“It was almost comical,” Tori Brown said. “We’re trying to have an adult conversation with them over a substantial amount of money, and suddenly it’s ‘Boom, you’re suspended.‘ ”

Trying to intimidate or punish a customer for raising a legitimate issue, even an unwelcome one, doesn’t seem like a good way to do business. The tone of the Browns’ demand for a refund was firm but respectful, according to the e-mails they furnished to me.

Ten days after the suspension, on July 1, the club struck a slightly more conciliatory tone, saying that it was lifting the suspension and was willing to give the Browns a $1,000 discount “to compensate them for the period of the brief suspension and any other inconvenience.”

What? They were being given a discount only because the club imposed a suspension that locked them out of the pool?

The Browns refused the offer, reiterating that they wanted a full refund. The club said its offer was final and “more than reasonable under the circumstances.”

The first thing I asked for after Tori Brown contacted me was the contract between the Browns and the club, so that I could review the club’s refund policy.

I was shocked when the Browns told me there was no contract. Without one, the relationship between the Browns and the club was “at will,” meaning either party was free to walk away at any time, according to a law professor and an expert in contracts I consulted.

Last week, I asked the club about the dispute. In my first e-mail, I focused on the club’s contention that the restrictions were not substantial enough to warrant a full refund, even though some members have had to wait in line because the pool had hit its allowable 40 percent capacity, according to an e-mail the club sent to all pool members.

I pointed out that the restrictions were irrelevant, since the Browns had canceled before the pool opened. In my view, that was enough to trigger a full refund.

After receiving no response from the club, I pointed out in a follow-up e-mail that since there was no contract, “each party is free to cancel at any time.”

A couple of hours later, the club wrote to me that it had decided to give the Browns a full refund. A check arrived in the mail the next day.

The family bought a small pool for the kids, and they’re spending this summer in their backyard.









































































































