Denver-based Smashburger to open first Boston location

Even in a pandemic, we still need hamburgers. Denver-based burger chain Smashburger plans to open its first Boston location at 545 Boylston Street on Wednesday, Aug. 5, for in-store pick-up and delivery orders.

“For years, Boston has been known as one of America’s greatest food towns, which is why it made perfect sense to bring our newest design to the city,” Smashburger CEO Carl Bachmann said in a statement.

The Boylston location is one of the first Smashburgers nationwide to serve breakfast, which includes egg-and-cheese sandwiches and tater tots. Later in the day, get super-thin beef, turkey, and black bean burgers on signature buttery buns with sauces like ranch and chipotle mayo; crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches; salads; and Häagen-Dazs shakes.