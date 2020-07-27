3 things you may have missed about the presidential race over the weekend

The Ronald Reagan presidential foundation asked the Republican National Committee and the Trump campaign to stop using Reagan’s likeness to fundraise

It was a hot summer weekend and Red Sox baseball was back. You’d be forgiven if you stepped away from the news and missed the latest developments in the presidential race. Sunday marked 100 days until the Nov. 3rd election.

There is probably an entire book to be written on how, in 30 years, we got to the point where the keepers of the Reagan legacy would ask the Republican National Committee to stop using Reagan’s image.

However, it might be more about copyright protection that it is about some grand political statement.

Last week, the Republican National Committee sent out a fundraising email telling donors they could receive two coins: one with Reagan on it and another with Trump.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute sent a formal letter asking them to knock it off. The RNC responded by saying that Republicans all over the country use the former president’s likeness all the time.

President Trump lashed out on Twitter noting that the Reagan foundation chair is the CEO of the Washington Post.

More polls show Biden is leading in basically all swing states

In the same tweet where Trump complained about the Washington Post and the Reagan foundation, he was also upset about a series of polls on Friday from Fox News showing him losing to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the key battleground states of Michigan, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania.

From there, the poll numbers only got worse for the president. Staying with Michigan, a new CBS poll had Biden ahead 48 percent to 42 percent and CNN had Biden up 52 to 40 percent. (Reminder: Trump beat Hillary Clinton there four years ago by just 0.2 percentage points, the closest state in the 2016 presidential election.)

In Florida, CNN had Biden up 51 percent to 46 percent. In North Carolina, NBC News had a poll showing Biden winning 51 percent to 44 percent. In Arizona, a NBC poll had Biden up by 5 percent and a CNN poll had Biden up by 4.

The only place that was tied in a poll over the weekend? Ohio. A CBS poll had Trump ahead 46 percent to 45 percent, within the margin of error. In 2016, Trump won Ohio by 8 points, the largest margin of victory there for a presidential candidate since 1988.

Uh OH.

Conventions are officially becoming smaller and more digital

To the surprise of probably only a few people, the national political conventions, now a month away, are making plans to be smaller and more digital than ever.

Democrats told Politico that their convention would largely exist online, but with at two hours of prime time television each of four nights, including Biden’s formal nomination acceptance speech. Less clear is whether or how the Obamas will appears or even the Clintons.

There will be a lot of emphasis on bringing in younger voices and for the speeches to be shorter than previous years.

(Progressive delegates to the convention are also preparing to show their displeasure if Medicare for All is not in the party’s platform, but given that convention organizers will be able to control images, unlike in an open, in-person event, it might not get covered as well.)

Republicans meanwhile are still in emergency scramble mode after Trump announced late last week that portions of the Republican National Convention will not take place in Jacksonville as previously announced, due to rising cases of coronavirus in Florida.

At the moment, it is unclear where the president will deliver his acceptance speech and if it even will have a crowd.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.