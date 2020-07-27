Schools may need to ‘pivot’ this fall based on coronavirus data in individual communities, Baker says

Massachusetts schools should be prepared to “pivot” their plans for teaching this fall, depending on the coronavirus data in each community, Governor Charlie Baker said Monday.

Schools have been asked to create three plans for reopening during the pandemic: an entirely in-person scenario, an entirely remote learning experience, and a hybrid approach. But at a news conference, Baker said circumstances may force schools to pursue more than one model.

“It may be that over the course of the next four or five months, you could have school districts that at one point or another are going to need to know how to pivot from one option to the other,” Baker said. “And I think the guidance that we’ve given them with respect to how to build that, along with the $900 million that we’ve made available in state and federal funds to support the things that they need to purchase and acquire to implement this, sets them up pretty well to develop those plans.”