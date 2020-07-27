Bob Bahre, 93, built New Hampshire International Speedway

The racing aficionado bought the park. Within a few years, he transformed it into the mecca of auto racing in New England — the New Hampshire International Speedway.

In 1988, the Bryar Motorsports Park in Loudon, N.H., was a rundown, ramshackle of an asphalt mess. To Bob Bahre, it was the straightaway to a dream.

Bob Bahre, with his son Gary, built the New Hampshire International Speedway into a regular stop on the vaunted NASCAR Cup Series before selling it in 2007.

It was anything but a smooth ride.

As Mr. Bahre and his son Gary built the 1.058-mile oval track and surrounded it with thousands of new seats (the total capacity is now around 100,000, the largest sporting facility in New England), he sought insight from then-NASCAR chief executive Bill France Jr. Could the speedway, he asked, be added to the premier Winston Cup circuit, which was centered exclusively in the South?

“I said, ‘What are my chances?’” Mr. Bahre told the Globe in 2001. “And he said, ‘Slim to none.’ He kept telling me, ‘Slim to none, slim to none.’”

“We’re so far up here, when I first talked about it, people thought we were 5 miles south of the North Pole,” said Mr. Bahre, who died Friday at his home in Paris Hill, Maine, at 93.

In the early years, the track would host several NASCAR Busch Series races, which served as a lower-tier feeder series to the Winston Cup Series. They were not without issues.

On July 15, 1990, the track’s first major NASCAR-sanctioned event ended with a massive traffic jam, as 42,000 fans left after the race, turning single-lane Route 106 into a parking lot that would not clear until 3 a.m.

“It was a nightmare,” said Gary Bahre.

In response, the Bahres wrote each customer a letter of apology and promised to do better. It would be one of many gestures that conveyed the sense that this was a family-run enterprise and the customers were extended family. And the family overhauled the roads leading from the track, paving a five-lane access road from the parking lots.

After France finally visited the speedway in 1992, he called Mr. Bahre to award him a coveted Winston Cup race for the following summer.

Since then, the small town of Loudon has been a magnet each summer for NASCAR fans across New England and beyond.

For a kid who grew up on a Connecticut farm and worked his first job as a ditch digger, the speedway’s success was the equivalent of a personal checkered flag.

“Bob left an incredible mark on auto racing through the New England region, and his love of motorsports was legendary,‘' David McGrath, general manager of the track now called New Hampshire Motor Speedway, said in a statement. “He will be missed, but his legacy of supporting and building motorsports in New England will live on forever.”

Robert Bahre was born in Canton, Conn., on Feb. 19, 1927. He grew up, the oldest of three brothers, on a dairy and tobacco farm.

His playground, he told the Globe in 1992, was a nearby junkyard.

“Oh, those were the times,” he said. “We’d go around picking up old aluminum pots and copper wire in those dumps. If we’d find stuff that was worth $2, we’d think we were millionaires.”

His mother, Irene (Finnegan), accompanied young Bob on at least one particularly adventurous search-and-find.

“I remember one time I bought an old Model A for $5,” he said. “She took me in our family car and helped me tow it home. And when we came to this hill, she stopped at the bottom of it and I had no way of stopping the car and crashed right into her.”

His parents helped him buy a backhoe, starting his ditch digging and septic tank business. His work ethic was instilled early.

“Everybody wants to do something right, no matter what it is,” said Mr. Bahre. “Even if it’s digging a ditch, you want it to be the best damn ditch by doing it right.”

His love of cars, too, came early.

His father, Peter, took him to his first race at a dirt track near Avon, Conn.

“I always loved racing,” he told the Globe in 2009.

Yet, he realized early he did not have the skill to be a driver. “I tried warming cars up years ago and knew I didn’t have what it takes,” he said

So he bought midget racing cars and hired drivers.

“You know what you can do and what you can’t do. It’s like around here,‘' he said of the speedway. “We’re not the smartest people around, but we’re smart enough to know we’ve got to hire people to do the things we can’t do.”

He started putting on races in the early 1960s, building the Oxford Plains Speedway in Maine, which featured stock cars and modified racers, into a premier place for regional racing. He sold the track in the 1980s, shifting his focus to Loudon, with help from his son and his brother Richard.

As he built NHIS, he became known for his unpretentious bearing, his slightly rumpled shirts, and an occasional flare of temper.

After a race, fans might find Mr. Bahre and his family picking up litter alongside their workers; until he sold the speedway for $340 million in 2007 to racing magnate O. Bruton Smith of Speedway Motorsports Inc., he would send out hand-signed Christmas cards to tens of thousands of customers.

“What I’ll remember most about Bob Bahre will be his character, understated yet charming. Every time I saw him he had on khakis and a white shirt,‘' said Marcus Smith, chief executive of Speedway Motorsports,. “He was very generous to people in the motorsports industry and to the New England communities where he did business. He went about things in a quiet, dignified manner and often times that simple approach is the most impactful.‘'

In addition to his son, Gary, Mr. Bahre leaves his wife, Sandra; a daughter, Terri Carleton; a brother, Everett; and two grandsons. His brother Richard and two sons predeceased him.

A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Oxford Plains Speedway, with coronavirus protocols in place, followed by a private burial.

Mr. Bahre was also known for working closely with the town of Loudon, often over breakfast at a local eatery called the Eggshell, and for his generosity to area organizations, schools, and students.

“The town has gotten along with the Bahre family very well over the years,” Debbie Kardaseski, then a Loudon selectwoman, told the Globe in 2001. “They are real people. And when it comes to the scholarships, Bob’s insistent that everybody gets something.”

In his business life, Mr. Bahre would become head of a construction company, president of the Oxford Bank and Trust Company in Maine, and a real estate developer of shopping malls and apartment complexes.

“People talk about being self-made people, but I don’t believe there’s such a thing,” Mr. Bahre said. “You have to have good people around you, people who work with you and help you. I’ve been lucky with that, so I’ve always tried to be good to those people who’ve been with me.”