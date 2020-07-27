Brockton man arrested, charged in Pembroke crash that killed 87-year-old woman

Around 9:30 a.m. on July 19, Campbell was allegedly speeding in a Hyundai Elantra on Route 3 North when he slammed into a Volkswagen Tiguan just before Exit 12, authorities said.

Randy Campbell, 33, was arrested from his hospital bed at South Shore Hospital on charges of manslaughter by motor vehicle, felony, motor vehicle homicide, operating under the influence of drugs causing serious bodily injury, speeding, and operating to endanger, officials said.

A Brockton man was arrested Monday on charges stemming from a crash that left an 87-year-old woman dead and several others injured in Pembroke earlier this month, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

The collision sent the Volkswagen crashing into a Chrysler Town and Country minivan, officials said. The Volkswagen left the roadway and struck a tree as Campbell’s vehicle then slammed into the minivan, causing that vehicle to rear-end a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The driver and passenger inside the Volkswagen were seriously injured and taken to South Shore Hospital. The passenger, Nancy Chamberlain, 87, of Quincy, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Campbell was also taken to South Shore Hospital. He is still being treated there for injuries he sustained in the crash.

One other person involved in the crash was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, State Police said in a statement.

Campbell is expected to be arraigned by phone Monday in Plymouth District Court.

