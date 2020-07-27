Dangerous - and potentially record setting - heat Monday

Boston recorded its historic high of 98 degrees on this day in 1892 and Providence hit its record, 97, in 1940.

“The heatwave continues with temperatures even hotter than Sunday,” forecasters wrote Monday. “High temperatures [will reach] the upper 90s and even some low 100s in spots...The best chance of surpassing 100 F is in interior east/southeast Massachusetts.”

Temperatures will rise into the high 90s and may reach record-breaking, triple-digit levels as dangerous heat settles across Massachusetts Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

An air quality alert was issued for Southeastern Massachusetts starting at 11 a.m. Monday and lasting into the evening.

Mayor Walsh has declared a heat emergency in the city and will open cooling centers at 20 Boston Centers for Youth and & Families to help, the city said. Tot sprays will be operating at city playgrounds, too.

Even if we don’t hit 100 degrees in Boston Monday, the heat index will make it feel that hot in the city, forecasters cautioned. A heat advisory is in effect for Massachusetts from noon until 8 p.m.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,‘' forecasters said. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”

The heat is expected to continue Tuesday and Wednesday, forecasters said, with thunderstorms possible on Tuesday, forecasters wrote.





