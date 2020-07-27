Education Commissioner Infante-Green is being recruited by New York. Again.

Infante-Green declined to comment further. The New York State Education Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

For the second time in less than a year, Infante-Green confirmed Monday that she has been approached by New York officials to gauge her interest in becoming her home state’s education commissioner.

New York’s education department announced last week that interim Commissioner Shannen Tahoe is stepping down in August. The state has had a revolving door of leaders since MaryEllen Elia resigned last August, with Beth Berlin briefly serving as interim commissioner until Tahoe took over in November.

Infante-Green, who grew up in New York City and previously served as a deputy commissioner in New York, has been one of the most visible - and popular - state leaders in Rhode Island since she took over the Department of Education 15 months ago, in April of 2019.

Within months of taking the job, she led the state through the process of taking control of the Providence public school system, which has 24,000 students and is the largest district in the state. She handpicked Harrison Peters, a Florida administrator, to become Providence’s superintendent in February.

More recently, Infante-Green led the state’s decision to quickly move to distance learning during the coronavirus, helping every school district in the state to implement a plan for the rest of the school year in March. She is now overseeing the process of school reopening, along with Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott.

New York approached Infante-Green about becoming commissioner last October, but she said at the time that she was committed to her work in Rhode Island.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.