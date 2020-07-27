Here’s how the Massachusetts delegation spends its time

Representative Katherine Clark of Melrose, who is a member of the House Democrat’s leadership team, and held a key role in Democrats’ 2018 successful effort to flip the House: “Congresswoman Clark lives in Melrose with her family. With the exception of some (pre-pandemic) travel to support her colleagues, Representative Clark is in her district when Congress is not in session,” a spokeswoman said.

Everyone complied (though Representative Stephen Lynch only gave one year’s worth of data, less than the Globe requested). But numbers don’t show the full picture of why an elected official spends their time the way they do. Below is some additional context, much of which was provided to the Globe by the offices of some members.

The Globe recently asked each member of the Massachusetts congressional delegation to share information about how many nights they spent here versus elsewhere, such as Washington, D.C., where they obviously must be to do key aspects of their jobs.

Representative Bill Keating of Bourne: Keating spent the most nights in Massachusetts out of the entire delegation. One contributing factor: In December 2018 he had very delicate eye surgery that required a month of recuperation. A subcommittee chairman on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Keating also went on five separate official congressional trips, colloquially known as “CODELs” for a total of 22 nights abroad.

Representative Stephen Lynch of South Boston: Lynch’s office provided data just for 2019, which a spokeswoman described as a “typical year” for the lawmaker. In addition to the 180 nights he spent at home in his district, Lynch spent 129 nights in D.C. and 37 nights engaged in “official” travel, including CODELs he led as chairman of the National Security Subcommittee of the House Oversight and Reform panel to Mali, Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia. He also in 2019 went on five other CODELs, including a trip to Jordan and Afghanistan and another to the US-Mexico border to inspect humanitarian conditions and detention policies.

Representative Jim McGovern of Worcester: McGovern is chairman of the powerful House Rules Committee, which sets the parameters for debate over every bill that reaches the House floor, including which amendments will receive votes. A McGovern spokesman said that his boss needs to be ready at a moment’s notice to convene the Rules Committee, which means he often has to be in Washington before many of his colleagues since the panel prepares legislation to come to the floor later in the week. During the two-year period the Globe looked at, McGovern spent 298 nights in Washington and 18 nights on official congressional trips, in addition to the 411 nights he spent back in Massachusetts.

Representative Seth Moulton of Salem: In addition to his congressional duties, Moulton also ran for president for a period of 2019, announcing his candidacy in April 2019 and withdrawing in late August. His office said Moulton spent 406 nights in Salem, 182 nights in Washington for congressional duties, and 165 nights on the road for other congressional business, political events, and personal travel.

Among that latter category are several CODELs, including trips related to Moulton’s work as the co-chair of the Future of Defense Task Force, which is part of the House Armed Services Committee. Moulton is a Marine combat veteran. While working to prepare the report, Moulton and other task force members have traveled to military installations and other national security sites in the US, as well as to areas of strategic interest in Southeast Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa, a spokesman said. Moulton’s travel time also includes trips he’s taken to support other candidates through his political action committee.

Representative Ayanna Pressley of Boston: The surprise victor of a 2018 Democratic primary challenge against a longtime incumbent, Pressley was sworn in on Jan. 3, 2019, so she didn’t have two years’ of information to share. Of the 17 months she did have, Pressley spent 292 nights in Massachusetts. In addition to congressional business in D.C., Pressley traveled as a surrogate for Senator Elizabeth Warren during the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

Representative Lori Trahan of Westford: Trahan also was sworn in Jan. 3, 2019. In the 17-month period her data covers, she spent 342 nights in her district. “She almost always takes the first flight back to Massachusetts following her last vote, where she spends as much time as possible meeting with constituents, business owners, and community leaders across the 37 communities of the Third District,” a spokesman said.

Senator Elizabeth Warren: You may have heard, she ran for president in 2019. She launched her exploratory committee on Dec. 31, 2018, and spent much of 2019 and 2020 as a top-tier contender. She ended her bid on March 5, 2020.

That campaign travel obviously accounted for a lot of her time outside of Massachusetts. or D.C. during that period. In addition, she traveled on CODELs, including trips to China, Japan, South Korea, Afghanistan, UAE, Iraq, and Puerto Rico and trips to visit family. When the Senate is in session, her schedule usually has her flying from Boston to DC on Monday mornings to be there to vote Monday afternoon and returning to Massachusetts on Thursday evenings when the Senate adjourns for the week, the aide said.

During COVID, she and her husband have driven back and forth between DC and Massachusetts — and they’ve spent more weekends in DC when the Senate is in session to cut down on total travel time.





Victoria McGrane can be reached at victoria.mcgrane@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @vgmac.